Coronavirus May Be "Biggest Story Ever Covered" – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML11fd63f84f97513264caa9306f3e8d0711% %MINIFYHTML11fd63f84f97513264caa9306f3e8d0712%

NBC Nightly News Presenter Lester Holt says the coronavirus crisis is "potentially the biggest story I will ever cover," a superlative that takes into account a career that saw momentous events like September 11 and the 2008 financial crisis.

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET, Holt will anchor NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic, with real-time information and updates on the rapidly evolving history, along with a collaboration with Facebook to answer questions for your medical and reporting team. The special will run on NBC, MSNBC and its platforms NBC News Now and Telemundo Digital, and is among a series of prime-time specials that all networks broadcast as coverage of the crisis increases over the long term.

As dire as the global pandemic now seems, Holt says there is also a responsibility to inform the public, but not to cause panic, and even to give viewers a sense of calm.

"As I told my staff here, like a week or two ago, we all covered the burning house, but this time we are in the house. We are all in the same house," Holt told Deadline. on Wednesday. "And so, you know, I don't know if I've ever made a story that has such a universal impact on people around the world."

%MINIFYHTML11fd63f84f97513264caa9306f3e8d0713% %MINIFYHTML11fd63f84f97513264caa9306f3e8d0714%

DEADLINE: The barrage of information the public is receiving is downright terrifying. Do you feel that it is part of your role to offer some kind of tranquility?

%MINIFYHTML11fd63f84f97513264caa9306f3e8d0715% %MINIFYHTML11fd63f84f97513264caa9306f3e8d0716%

LESTER BOLT: I think that as an official newscast, a newscast that for many people is traditionally viewed by the family, I think there is a great responsibility to tell the good, the bad, and the ugly of a story in a way that recognizes that it is difficult.

Related story SAG-AFTRA tells Broadcast News reporters that hazardous material suits must be provided if assigned to cover critical points of the coronavirus

Last night I said something on the air, when I got to our show at the end, I know there have been a lot of grim stories on this newscast. But I think it is more important than ever to really identify with the public. As I told my staff here, like a week or two ago, "We all covered the burning house, but this time we are in the house." We are all in the same house. And I don't know if I've ever made a story that has such a universal impact on people around the world. And so we have to bring compassion, be as direct with people as we can, but also understand that we have to say this in a way that doesn't send people running up the hills.

DEADLINE; What precedent is there for this in your career?

COPSE: September 11 is the easy answer. As I told my colleagues the other day, by the time the second plane arrived at the mall, we all knew that the world had simply changed. There was no doubt about it.

This, I remember the day (in January) that we were deciding what our main story would be. And there was a report that EE. USA He would begin to inspect passengers from a place called Wuhan, China. There was this outbreak. I think there was a confirmed death. And I remember thinking, ‘You know, is this our main story? Is this big enough? "And we finally led with that, I think, that night.

But this is a story, as I said in the same September 11 metaphor, where planes have been coming slowly, but are coming. And we are starting to see it right now.

When he was still on MSNBC in Secaucus, NJ, the Nightly news It was the target of anthrax attacks, so it was obviously very personal for those who worked in this building. But in terms of the magnitude of the story, as I told my staff the other day, I think I am seeing the story of my life. This is potentially the greatest story I will ever cover.

DEADLINE: When did you realize it was a 9/11 scale emergency?

COPSE: It's hard to put a date on it. I would say about two weeks ago, and I dated one of the many experts we have hired, Joseph Fair, who is a virologist and an epidemiologist. And we walked around talking about how it is transmitted. And we walk through the streets. We take the subway. I think it was the moment when I realized that I was going to start changing my own lifestyle.

But I think only in the last week have we really understood the magnitude of this. When you think about the things we are being asked to do, the things we are doing right now, I don't know that two and a half weeks ago, I would have said it was possible. Last night I ran our newscasts saying, "Practically, it seems like nothing is off the table right now." Our lives have fundamentally changed. None of us imagined the story.

Most of us got into journalism because we wanted to make a difference, we want to have an impact, we wanted to be the first to know things and share things with people. I don't think our mission has been more important at this time. Certainly, what is happening at the government level, at the medical level, is crucial. Our lives depend on it. So is the flow of information, and I'm proud to be a part of that, because I think a big part of how we're going to get through this is that we constantly ask the questions. And we have the same questions. We are literally in this boat together.

DEADLINE: Do you think the misinformation has hampered the response, including the president's own statements about how he dealt with this?

COPSE: Another thing I said to my staff, and they know it, because we do this every day: words are important. "Panic", "worry", "fear", whatever. They are not always the same. They don't always mean the same thing. We have to choose our words carefully.

The other day I received a text message from someone close to me, and it started with, 'I don't know if this is true, but' and then he described something extreme that was supposed to happen and here is the source. And I immediately saw it as a rumor out there. But it sped up and there have been several rumors out there, and that is why it is so critical for us to come every night. … Not just us, renowned news organizations, to say what we know and what we don't know.

DEADLINE: What kinds of things have you had to do to adapt to limited production capacities due to social distancing?

COPSE: I have an open door policy, but my door is closed at this time. I'm essentially in semi-isolation even here at 30 Rock. I work behind closed doors. I speak to most of my staff on the phone or on the computer. I walk to the studio and take care of putting on the microphone and the audio equipment. I put it on and turn it on. It's strange. I mean, most of the staff is not here. They are working from home, as they should be.

But it is a strange adjustment because we are a collaborative organization. We have meetings in the morning and meetings in the afternoon. We talk about stories. We look into each other's eyes and choose people's brains. We cannot do that the same way now. We can certainly communicate, but we don't have that close interaction. But you know that is happening universally right now. I don't know if he has sunk with us that this can be the case for a long time. I think probably the most difficult part for many people is dealing with the changes we are seeing. You're not going to turn on the news tomorrow, and we're going to say "Hello, it doesn't matter" or "They found it out." We would love to say that, but I think we are realizing that this is not going to happen.

DEADLINE: On a personal level, how do you and your family deal with social distancing?

COPSE: Fortunately, one of my children works in the building here. He works for the local NBC station. Then I can see it from time to time. My other son works from home, like many other people across the country. But we all stay close, and luckily we are all fine. I have older parents who worry me. And that's why this is so personal, what we do. This is not just informing how we have come to know that this is so, but that this is deeply personal. As I said, we are all in this. We are all affected by this, and we are all affected by it.