Coronavirus: Los Angeles Lakers players quarantined for 14 days and to be evaluated: reports | NBA News

Members of the Los Angeles Lakers are in quarantine for 14 days and will undergo a coronavirus screening test, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.

The Lakers reportedly participated in a team conference call Tuesday after the Brooklyn Nets, their most recent opponent, revealed that four of their players tested positive for coronavirus. Only one of those four players showed symptoms.

Among them is All-Star Kevin Durant, who is inactive in his first season with the Nets while recovering from an Achilles operation. Durant said he was one of the three asymptomatic players and that he felt "fine."

Kevin Duranr pictured on the bench during the Nets' clash with the Lakers



The Nets and Lakers played on March 10.

The Lakers released a press release on Tuesday night that does not specifically mention whether the players are being quarantined or tested.

However, the statement read, in part, "Given the risks of exposure from our game against the Nets on March 10, we are following the next steps in our COVID-19 procedures and protocol that are established in consultation with various health officials , the NBA, and our UCLA Health physicians. "

Brooklyn was on a swing off the west coast and had been slated to play in the first fanless game at the Chase Center in San Francisco last Thursday against the Golden State Warriors. Instead, the Nets flew home from San Francisco after the NBA suspended all games on Wednesday night, starting with two contests scheduled for that night.

To date, all four Nets members and two Jazz members, All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, plus Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons are NBA players who have tested positive for the virus.

The NBA is on hiatus for at least 30 days and is not expected to play again for eight weeks, if not longer.

