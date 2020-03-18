Coronavirus layoffs trigger a surge in state unemployment claims – Up News Info

Home Local News Coronavirus layoffs trigger a surge in state unemployment claims – Up News...

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In Ohio, more than 48,000 people applied for unemployment benefits during the first two days of this week. The count for the same period the week before: just 1,825.

In neighboring Pennsylvania, about 70,000 people sought unemployment help in a single day, six times the total for the entire previous week.

Unemployment claims are increasing in the US. USA After government officials ordered millions of workers, students, and shoppers to stay home as a precaution against the spread of the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

"We have been flooded with calls," said John Dodds, director of the Philadelphia Nonprofit Unemployment Project. "It is going to be a great disaster, a double disaster: illness and unemployment."

The growing number of people requesting unemployment checks raises new questions about whether states have accumulated enough money since the last recession to help inactive workers until the end of the crisis. Some fear that the demand for aid may exceed the states' ability to pay claims.

"Our unemployment insurance fund is being hit hard right now," said Gov. Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island, where coronavirus-related jobless claims accelerated from zero to nearly 18,000 in just one week.

Raimondo, a Democrat, said the state already needed to start replenishing its fund and asking for help from the federal government, which she said needed to "step up."

President Donald Trump's administration is proposing an economic stimulus package that could approach $ 1 trillion and include sending checks to Americans in a matter of weeks to help them pay for groceries, bills, mortgages, and rents. A relief bill pending in Congress could inject $ 1 billion into state unemployment insurance programs.

Federal aid could rival or exceed that of the Great Recession in 2008, when a financial industry crisis led to widespread layoffs. Economic analysts warn that the country is likely to be entering, or already in, its first recession since then.

Valerie Costa, a 41-year-old mother of two, quickly applied for unemployment benefits after the Rhode Island casino where she worked as a waitress and cocktail server closed due to virus precautions. For now, her husband is still working.

"We are limiting our expenses. But we also don't know what to expect," he said. "Most of us live through our advice, and if advice doesn't come, that complicates things."

