Coronavirus: John Obi Mikel leaves Trabzonspor for fear of viruses | Football news





John Obi Mikel said he "was not comfortable,quot; playing soccer during the coronavirus outbreak

Former Chelsea midfielder Jon Obi Mikel has left Turkish club Trabzonspor because games in the country are still ahead.

Mikel, who made 368 appearances for Chelsea between 2006 and 2017, said he was not comfortable with high-flying games in Turkey despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Super Lig team confirmed in a statement that the Nigerian, who joined them last year and had a contract until May 2021, had left by mutual consent.

"There is more to life than soccer," the 32-year-old had said on Instagram on Saturday.

"I don't feel comfortable and I don't want to play soccer in this situation. Everyone should be at home with their families and loved ones at this critical time."

"The season should be canceled as the world faces such turbulent times."

Five of Europe's top leagues (England, Spain, Germany, Italy, and France), as well as the Champions League and European League, have been suspended, but games in the Turkish league continue without fans present.

The virus, which has infected more than 190,000 people and killed more than 7,500 worldwide, has also forced the postponement of the European Championship and the America's Cup. It has also affected a large number of other international sporting events.