Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

"The reality is that there is absolutely not enough," said Andreas Wieland, CEO of Hamilton Medical in Switzerland, a leading manufacturer of ventilators.

By the numbers

There are around of 160,000 ventilators in US hospitals USA, with others 12,700 in a reserve that the federal government maintains for national emergencies.

A new machine can cost up to $ 50,000 . Fewer than a dozen American companies make them; About half of those used in the US USA they are imported.

An Italian company quadrupled its production, making up 150 fans per week, with the help of engineers and other Ministry of Defense workers.

Britain hopes to need much more than 5,000 Fans you have. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is calling on automakers to start manufacturing them.

More scarcity: In the USA In the US, detection of the disease is hampered by extremely short supplies of swabs and protective equipment. The special swabs needed for the tests come mainly from an Italian company that works 24 hours.

Whats Next: President Trump invoked the Defense Production Law, a Korean War-era law that allows him to order American factories to increase the production of critical supplies such as fans and masks.

A dangerous side effect for older people: loneliness.

People over the age of 60 are at high risk for severe coronavirus disease, and it is even more serious for people over the age of 80. Therefore, older people should be especially cautious, which may mean separating from family, friends, and communities.

"It is a terrible irony of the virus that, for older adults, steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19 increase the risks of social isolation, with its own devastating health effects," writes our journalist John Leland.

Since this newsletter started, we have asked readers to tell us how they are dealing with the outbreak. Here are some responses we've received from older Americans about how the virus has changed their lives.

Midge Cooke lives in a continuing care center in Mechanicsville, Va. She writes:

More than 80 residents are in quarantine, so far no one has tested positive, but no one has been screened that we know of. The pandemic feels like me when we flew home from Europe on September 11th. Strange. We don't know when the next shoe will fall. I go out for a walk and hope to see someone who just says "Hello,quot; and "How are you facing?" Social interaction is one of my life lines.

Aurelia Marvin from Jasper, Georgia writes:

I have M.S. And they also have an extremely compromised immune system. My husband is also an old man. We will not leave the house unless absolutely necessary. But we are afraid to go to any medical center for fear of catching something there! We are very scared and, frankly, we are concerned about anyone in the area who is elderly and is forced to remain at home during this crisis.

And finally, from Susan Stull of Canton, Pa .:

My husband and I are elderly and we are both committed to various things, including his metastatic cancer. As a lay leader of our church, I have been in contact with half of the members almost daily about social distancing. It is much easier to worry about the flock than to worry about ourselves. And it helps with insulation. We can all take the time to call someone every day and monitor them.

How to get over it: We asked C.D.C., W.H.O. and doctors for advice. They recommend learning how to use video chat programs like Skype or FaceTime, going for a walk and accumulating prescription drugs for a few months.