Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

Checks Can Reach Americans as Jobs Disappear
With large parts of the United States economy closing rapidly due to the coronavirus outbreak, President Trump urged Congress to "go big,quot; with a stimulus package that would include sending checks directly to many Americans.
The details were changing. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin privately told Republican senators that the administration wanted to inject an additional $ 850 billion into the economy. About $ 250 billion would be used to give everyone except the top earner approximately two weeks pay each. Checks would be out sometime in April.
The pandemic is beginning to hit workers hard. Restaurants, cafes, gyms and other companies are laying people off. So are hotel chains: Marriott International is suspending tens of thousands of employees. An avalanche of people asking about unemployment insurance in New York State collapsed the website.
In the least directly affected industries, employers go a long way to keep people on the payroll, even if that means cutting hours. But many lack the means to keep it that way for long.
"It's simple math," said Deborah Weinswig, founder of Coresight Research, a business consulting firm. "You can't have all the expenses and no income."
Kevin Hassett, a former senior economic adviser to Trump, believes that the US economy. USA You could lose up to a million jobs in March due to the coronavirus. The Left Economic Policy Institute projects up to three million lost jobs for the summer.
A bright spot: Amazon said it would Hire 100,000 workers to handle an expected increase in demand for home delivery of household items.
Fired by the virus? There is a good chance that you may qualify for unemployment benefits. If you're new to all of that, here are the basics.
The race to find a treatment
Researchers are competing to find a drug to fight the coronavirus, either by destroying it or interfering with how it attacks the body, reports our scientific correspondent Carl Zimmer. At least 50 possible drugs are being studied.
Scientists at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and the Pasteur Institute in Paris are already testing some coronavirus drugs grown in their laboratories. Results are expected at the end of the week.
A key piece of the puzzle is understanding exactly how the virus hijacks host cells. For that, researchers at the Institute for Quantitative Biosciences at the University of California, San Francisco, have drawn a map of the coronavirus. That work, which would normally take two years, was completed in a few weeks.
"I came to the lab and said, 'We have to leave everything else,' said Dr. Nevan Krogan, director of the institute." Everyone has to work all day on this. "
There is also work on a vaccine. the The first human test of an experimental vaccine began Monday in Seattle, with 45 healthy adult subjects ages 18 to 55. The trial is expected to take at least a year.
New strict rules at the border
The Trump administration plans to immediately roll back anyone trying to illegally enter the United States from Mexico in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, several officials told The New York Times.
Administration officials said ports of entry would remain open to US citizens, green card holders, and foreigners with proper documentation, as well as commercial traffic.
But the order requires that anyone who has entered the United States outside a legal crossing point, including asylum seekers, be immediately returned to Mexico and not be detained or have a hearing in the United States.
Authorities said the effort was intended to prevent a virus outbreak within border detention centers, which they feared would spread rapidly among the immigrant population and border patrol agents.
President Trump has already announced restrictions on travel from China and numerous countries in Europe, where there are large outbreaks of the virus. But Mexico has had only 82 confirmed cases to date, far fewer than the United States. The measure would not affect the border with Canada, which has more than 470 cases.
A The Times' new graphics team project explores how far coronavirus testing in the United States has lagged behind other countries. Recent data shows that about 125 people per million have been evaluated in the United States; Italy has tested more than 16 times more and South Korea more than 40 times.
Hot spots
The coronavirus has now been identified in the 50 states of EE. USA, and more than 100 deaths in the country have been linked to the disease.
France, with more than 6,600 reported cases and 148 deaths, it was closed Tuesday at noon, making Paris a ghost town. the European Union banned all non-essential travel to 26 member countries for the next 30 days.
the open french, a Grand Slam tennis tournament scheduled for May, was postponed until September. the Brooklyn networks They said four team members, including star Kevin Durant, had tested positive.
St. Patrick's Day passed without parades in NY, Boston Y Dublin. Bars and pubs were closed in all three cities. In Ireland, people were encouraged to celebrate the day virtually using the hashtag #StPatricksDayTogether.
Florida he moved to groups of more than 10 beach bars, after photos showed crowded Gulf Coast beaches this week.
Two famous island resorts in the United States: North Haven, off the coast of Maine and North Carolina External banks – they are trying to protect themselves from the virus by banning all visitors.
In Greece, the government forced the Greek Orthodox Church to suspend services. Doctors Without Borders called for the evacuation of overcrowded migrant camps in the country.
What you can do
Surviving your self-quarantine: Here are our suggestions on what to watch, listen to, cook, and do with your children.
Manage your anxiety: A psychiatrist explains how A simple awareness workout can hack your brain to keep panic at bay.
Don't fall for the myths: Vitamin C will not protect against the virus; neither will zinc, echinacea, or green tea. And wearing gloves may not be protective as you think.
Master handwash: Experts taught us the proper technique to keep your hands clean, including how to turn off a faucet and scrub areas that are often overlooked such as fingertips and wrists. They recommend liquid soap on bars, and clean rags or paper towels on hand dryers.
What else are we following?
Pandemics are anti-urban and take advantage of human longing for connection and attraction to centers of capital and creativity, observes Michael Kimmelman, architecture critic for The Times.
But it is not just crowded metropolitan areas. Rick Rojas writes about how a group of cases has overturned a rural Kentucky town.
Wall-to-wall crowds filled Disney World on Sunday, the last day the theme park was open.
A good thing that can come out of the crisis? Our technology columnist Kevin Roose writes: "The virus forces us to use the Internet as it should always be: to connect with each other, share information and resources, and find collective solutions to urgent problems."
The coronavirus is not a temporary interruption: it is the beginning of a completely different way of life, writes the editor-in-chief of the M.I.T. Technology review.
Looking for one last hurray, carefree youths from around the world have circumvented the restrictions and thrown themed lockdown parties.
How Cardi B's original video became a coronavirus anthem – started as a 46-second monologue. It was remixed on a dance floor. Now the rapper and the D.J. Those who transformed the Cardi B clip promise it will help those in need.
The pandemic has paralyzed most major sports, but the Tokyo Olympics, which will begin in late July. Can they take place?
What are you doing
My three children and I are using the time to be creative together in the kitchen and reconnect with the kitchen "from scratch,quot;. We start this morning with new and colorful drinks with fruits and herbs. Tomorrow, I will bake my first homemade bread. I found a two-hour recipe that looks amazing!
– Chana Davis, Vancouver
