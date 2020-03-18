Home Latest News Coronavirus in Sudan: shortage of food and medical supplies | Sudan News

Coronavirus in Sudan: shortage of food and medical supplies | Sudan News

So far, Sudan has only confirmed one death from coronavirus, but many fear they won't be able to pay for a doctor if they contract the disease.

The government has announced a state of emergency and has closed borders, and food prices are increasing as the shortage worsens.

Hiba Morgan of Al Jazeera reports from Khartoum.

