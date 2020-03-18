Coronavirus in Minnesota: Volunteers unite to help amid growing crisis – Up News Info

– In the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, several people are using their time outside of school or home to give back to those in need.

Dahlia Pierre was at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center on Tuesday afternoon in St. Paul. She planned her visit weeks ago, but news of the outbreak did not stop her from fulfilling her duty to donate.

"People never stop needing blood," said Pierre. "It is crazy to see that the things that are really necessary are also canceled."

One of them is the blood drive. As of Monday, Red Cross officials said 2,700 units of blood were canceled across the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak. That equates to 86,000 uncollected donations. Sue Thesenga, communications manager for the American Red Cross in Minnesota, says the cancellations are unprecedented.

"We have never seen blood impulse cancellations like this before, so we really need healthy donors to come out and give," Thesenga said.

Before the outbreak, Thesenga said donations were already low due to the flu season, winter weather, and regular donors who were busy with the high school tournament season.

"We are at a stage where there is a shortage of blood," he said.

The good news is that the Red Cross Blood Donation Centers remain open, with stricter hygiene practices, such as taking visitors' temperatures.

"Don't treasure your blood," said Pierre. "If you are healthy and can donate blood, then you must do so."

While she donates blood, medical students at the Twin Cities universities are donating their time. Kristin Chu is a second-year medical student at the University of Minnesota.

"We do not have experience helping in hospitals, but support for healthcare providers and healthcare workers is necessary," Chu said.

She and several classmates started Minnesota Covid Sitters. The group now has more than 200 volunteers who do everything from babysitting to running errands for medical professionals who can't be home. Chu said they have already connected with some 170 families.

"We have contacted people who work for Fairview, who work for HCMC," he said.

Volunteers are paired with families based on location and travel capabilities. She said babysitters generally look at children in the home of the family they are helping.

“And with the closing of schools in our area, in the metropolitan area and its surroundings, we see that this need will increase in the coming days. So we are continually looking for volunteers, "Chu said.

In addition to people who can help healthcare workers, Chu said they hope to find someone with technological skills to help the group create an app. As more service requests arrive, they hope that technology can streamline the registration process.

Click here for more information on volunteering or applying for help from Minnesota Covid Sitters.

Click here to find the nearest Red Cross Blood Donation Center.