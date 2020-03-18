Coronavirus in Minnesota: Ticket King reflects on the future after COVID-19 sports cancellations – Up News Info

– A year ago at this time, the Final Four was approaching, and a local ticket broker, Ticket King, was humming.

"The last four, it's stressful, they're spinning tickets, you know, maybe you're starting to feel sorry for having to work all these long hours," said Ticket King owner Mike Nowakowski. "I would kill in those days."

Because the night the NBA announced that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, Ticket King stopped short.

"And suddenly, it was just an avalanche of canceled events, postponed events," Nowakowski said.

And with that comes a difficult decision. When you don't know when business will resume, should you consider laying off loyal employees?

“Our employees have been with us for a long time and have been loyal to us. So, you know, because of the fact that, A, I'm a good guy, B, I appreciate loyalty, it's very difficult for us to take a step … actually fire people, "Nowakowski said." We haven't done that still. We have dipped into every bucket of money we could access to keep … the company afloat. "

And what you learned is becoming as important as what awaits you: surviving means locating and caring for each other.

“This is a good wake-up call for all of us who need to maintain our Minnesota business whenever we can. Even if it is a little less convenient. Even if it costs an extra couple of dollars. Why send our money to California, New York, "he said.

