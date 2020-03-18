Coronavirus in Minnesota: President Trump, Rep. Omar in unison on the need to give Americans money – Up News Info

– One of the things people notice during this difficult time is that the coronavirus (COVID-19) is uniting many Americans.

We may have found the most unlikely matchup of all: President Donald Trump and Representative Ilhan Omar.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and the president discussed the possibility of direct payments to taxpayers in April.

"We are looking to send checks to the Americans immediately," Mnuchin said. "The president wants to get cash now, and I mean in the next two weeks."

Representative Omar proposes practically the same thing: give each adult $ 1,000 and $ 500 to each child.

“In times of crisis, well, we can come together. And it's not about who's making the proposal, it's about getting the best idea, "Noor said." I applaud this administration for thinking about people, for wanting to put money in people's pockets. "

Details of the president's plan are still being worked out, and Omar's plan will extend those payments monthly until the pandemic ends. But this seems to be a sign that even among the deepest divisions, a bridge can be found in times of crisis.

The congresswoman will formally present her bill in the House on Thursday.

