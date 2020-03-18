MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Department of Health has just issued an updated guide on the recommended criteria for people to get tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

There is an extremely limited number of tests, due to the national shortage of laboratory test materials, which is why state leaders are calling for testing to focus closely on those who need it most.

The following recommendations were sent to Minnesota health care providers Tuesday:

Limit sending samples to the Minnesota Department of Health to inpatients with COVID-19.

Hospitals and healthcare systems must evaluate whether they can send samples to a commercial reference laboratory.

All patients with undiagnosed fever and / or acute respiratory symptoms should be quarantined for 7 days after the onset of illness, or 72 hours after resolution of fever and improvement of respiratory symptoms.

People with symptoms should limit their activities in public for 14 days.

If you have a suspected or known case of COVID-19, and you have serious underlying health conditions or are an older adult, you should contact your healthcare provider to see if they have additional recommendations for you.

If possible, call your healthcare provider ahead of time before seeking in-person care.

"These are situations where the test results will have implications for our healthcare settings for both staff and bed availability," said Kris Ehresmann, director of the infectious diseases division of the Minnesota Department of Health.

Again, if you have a fever and respiratory symptoms, you are asked to continue and quarantine at home. If symptoms are severe or you are older, contact your healthcare provider if possible before you enter.

The health department says health workers and those living in long-term care facilities will also receive a higher priority for testing.

MDH has established a COVID-19 public hotline that is open from 7 a.m. at 7 p.m., 651-201-3920.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has a hotline to answer questions about issues associated with community mitigation, including impacts on school and business. Their hotline numbers are 651-297-1304 on the subway and are toll-free at 1-800-657-3504 from 7 a.m. at 7 p.m. diary.