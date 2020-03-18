Coronavirus in Minnesota: Free Wi-Fi hotspots in Minneapolis – Up News Info

USI, a wireless internet service, opened its WiFi network in Minneapolis for those who may need temporary internet access during the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Minneapolis residents and visitors can now access the Internet for free from 117 Minneapolis wireless access points throughout the city.

the @CiudadMinneapolis is providing free WiFi in Minneapolis for those who need temporary internet access during the COVID situation. Visit this website for more information: https://t.co/wMApVu423n – Minneapolis Public Schools (@MPS_News) March 18, 2020

Look for the “City of Minneapolis Public WiFi” or “Wireless USI” networks on your mobile device to connect. And you don't need a password or credit card to log in.

To locate free wifi access points, click here.