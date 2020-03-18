Home Local News Coronavirus in Minnesota: Free Wi-Fi hotspots in Minneapolis – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – USI, a wireless internet service, opened its WiFi network in Minneapolis for those who may need temporary internet access during the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Minneapolis residents and visitors can now access the Internet for free from 117 Minneapolis wireless access points throughout the city.

Look for the “City of Minneapolis Public WiFi” or “Wireless USI” networks on your mobile device to connect. And you don't need a password or credit card to log in.

To locate free wifi access points, click here.

