Coronavirus in Minnesota: Experts Answer a Variety of Common Questions About COVID-19 – Up News Info

In recent years, many Up News Info viewers have sent us their Good Questions about COVID-19.

So, we asked three infectious disease experts in the Twin Cities to give us their advice on some of the top concerns so that you can make the right decisions for your family.

Experts disagreed with all the answers, but said the advice is constantly changing as we learn more about the virus and increased community transmission in Minnesota.

Should people postpone routine appointments with the doctor and dentist?

Experts say yes. In many cases, those decisions have already been made for patients, as several healthcare providers are canceling non-essential visits and appointments. Your best advice: Call your provider and ask what to do.

On Monday, the Minnesota Dental Association, along with the Minnesota Board of Dentistry, strongly recommended that dentists practicing in Minnesota voluntarily discontinue non-emergency dental care for the next 14 days.

Should you fly?

Each expert said yes, but only if necessary.

"Unless it's absolutely necessary, I wouldn't," said Dr. Stacene Maroushek, an infectious disease pediatrician with Hennepin Healthcare.

Is it okay to eat fruits and vegetables in the supermarket?

All experts said yes, as long as people wash them with friction.

"I have no problem here," said Dr. Frank Rhame, infectious disease specialist at Allina Health. "You don't want to go crazy."

Is it okay to take a walk or ride a bike outside?

Yes, in fact, each of the experts recommends that people do exactly that. However, it is important to maintain a social distance of three to six feet.

Is it safe to have a small family birthday party?

Every expert advised against that, even if they are less than ten people.

"No," said Dr. Maroushek. "It really is time to duck down."

Is it okay to play outside with the neighbor's kids?

Each expert said yes, this could be acceptable with several big caveats. Dr. Maroushek said limit children to one or two and make sure they are always three to six feet apart. Dr. Rhame said that before doing this, it is important to note that social distancing for children is very difficult. If children can't do it, don't play together.

Is it okay to have takeout?

Both Dr. Maroushek and Dr. Rhame replied that they believed the takeaway food was safe.

But, Dr. Mark Schleiss, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota, said he is avoiding takeout because it involves close contact with other people who handle the product.

"It is not food, but the potential for human contact," said Dr. Schleiss.

He also acknowledged that takeout was a difficult question and noted that it was a personal opinion, not an official recommendation.

Are the playdates ok?

Both Dr. Maroushek and Dr. Schleiss say no, it is not a good idea at all.

But, Dr. Rhame has a slightly different opinion. He said that if a family chooses to connect with another family, they choose a close friend and stay with that friend throughout this period of social estrangement. Make sure the two children are not sick and just play with each other. Reducing the number of people someone associates with helps prevent transmission.

"I don't think we can bottle the kids for two months without going crazy," said Dr. Rhame.