Coronavirus in Minnesota: Canadian border to be closed to non-essential traffic – Up News Info

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday morning that the northern border with Canada will be closed due to spurious traffic as the country ducks amid the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

The president tweeted that nations agreed to close the nearly 4,000-mile border as the world responds to the pandemic. According to Johns Hopkins University researchers, Canada has nearly 600 confirmed cases of the virus, while the US USA It has more than 6,500.

In his tweet, Trump said trade will not be affected, although he did not elaborate on how. It is unclear exactly when the border will be closed.

We will be, by mutual agreement, temporarily closing our northern border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

In Minnesota, 60 people tested positive for COVID-19. Three of them have required hospitalization.

For most people, the symptoms are mild, but the disease can be threatening to the elderly and people with underlying health problems.

According to health officials, healthy people who think they might have COVID-19 should be quarantined for seven days, as test kits are limited. People at risk who think they have the virus should call their healthcare provider.