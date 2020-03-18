Coronavirus in Minnesota: Answer your questions about non-stop bills, responsibilities, and deadlines – Up News Info

As Minnesotans continue social distance, everyone experiences basic interruptions in their lives. Many Up News Info viewers have posted good questions about bills, responsibilities, and deadlines that don't stop.

Now that the IRS is giving taxpayers an additional 90 days to pay taxes, will the state do the same?

Not yet. While state and federal taxes are still due before April 15th, Minnesota has not changed on April 15th Deadline to pay.

Last Friday, Governor Tim Walz did include a proposal to extend the term, but the legislature has not yet acted on it. Leaders say they are working on a series of COVID-19 bills, but have nothing to announce yet.

With that said, the Minnesota Department of Revenue is telling people they think might have a problem filing or paying because of COVID-19 to call them. They can discuss options such as late filings or cancellation of penalties. You can find more information about taxes here.

What happens if the driver's license is about to expire?

According to the Department of Public Safety, DVS offices are open and socially detached, so people can renew their licenses there. However, there are several offices, such as the Deputy Registrar and independently owned driver's license offices, which are closed. Here is a link to all office locations. To find open offices, you must cross-reference this list of closed offices.

At this point, the state is not making any changes to what happens if someone has an expired license, but says it will continue to review this issue.

Will on October 1S t Will the REAL ID term be extended?

At this point, no. It is a federal term set by the Department of Homeland Security. The National Association of Governors has requested an extension, but the Department of Homeland Security has not yet made any changes.

What if you can't make your mortgage payment?

On Wednesday, the Housing Policy Council, the trade association for the mortgage industry, announced that they were working to develop a temporary deferment plan for people whose incomes are affected by COVID-19.

They say they want to put that plan into action quickly, but they are still working with the government to work out the details.