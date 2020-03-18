coronavirus: Goa presents chatbot about coronavirus pandemic – Latest news

On Wednesday, when Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane was the victim of a Covid-19-related hoax, the Ministry of Health launched a 'Cobot-19' bot. to dispel the lack of communication related to the pandemic.

Launching the chatbot service here, which will operate via WhatsApp, Rane said he was inspired by using Singapore technology to combat the coronavirus and would serve as a "unified point of communication for all COVID-related information- 19 ".

Cobot-19 is a comprehensive information point for citizens about COVID-19 and its various aspects.

"We are the first state to take an initiative on this scale. Our goal is to resolve the confusion caused by countless warnings from different sources, as well as the rumors," said Rane.

"It is revolutionary and will be an effective interface to stop the flow of erroneous information and clear doubts about the disease," said the Minister of Health.

The goal of introducing the chatbot was to take advantage of technology to "provide people with access to authentic, useful and easy-to-understand information about the disease."

Earlier in the day, Rane had been the victim of a prank call, in which the person posing as a representative of a notified laboratory said that a positive case of coronavirus had been confirmed in Goa.

Rane immediately held a press conference to announce the state's first confirmed case of coronavirus, only to clarify later that he had been the victim of a hoax.

