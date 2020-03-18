Coronavirus: Gillingham runs the risk of running out of money in the next three months, says President Paul Scally | Football news

%MINIFYHTML23988d580a25f4cf4c785b359763a8f811% %MINIFYHTML23988d580a25f4cf4c785b359763a8f812%









%MINIFYHTML23988d580a25f4cf4c785b359763a8f813% %MINIFYHTML23988d580a25f4cf4c785b359763a8f814%







0:43



Gillingham President Paul Scally fears the club may explode without financial help during the coronavirus outbreak

Gillingham President Paul Scally fears the club may explode without financial help during the coronavirus outbreak

Gillingham President Paul Scally says the League One club risks running out of money for the next three months amid the financial implications of the coronavirus outbreak.

%MINIFYHTML23988d580a25f4cf4c785b359763a8f815% %MINIFYHTML23988d580a25f4cf4c785b359763a8f816%

The closure of football across the UK has raised growing concerns about the impact on lower league clubs.

The British government has pledged £ 330bn to help British small businesses deal with the crisis, support clubs in the lower divisions of English football are eligible.

But Scally, speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News On Wednesday, he underlined how much financial strain the unprecedented pandemic is having on his club and staff.

"Assuming we can come to an agreement with HMRC, not so much defer payments, but have a holiday of not paying any HMRC payments for the next three months, then we can use that money to keep staff up and running," he said.

"Obviously, staff will have to come to agreements with their own mortgage companies, banks or auto loan companies to have a three-month vacation without paying there.

"So if we can give enough money for staff to buy essential items like food, put gas in their cars so they can move around (and) take care of their families, then I think we can probably last two or three months."

"After that, the cash we have will run out and I have no solution in the last two or three months."

Gillingham sits 11th in the League One table, eight points from the play-off spots, before the season suspension.

More to follow …