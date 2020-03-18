Coronavirus: Eight in Leeds Rhinos in self-isolation | Rugby League News





Leeds Rhinos' game against Catalans Dragons on Saturday was postponed when a Rhinos player reported consistent symptoms with coronavirus

Leeds has confirmed that eight members of the first team team and the team in the back room isolate themselves after showing symptoms of possible coronavirus.

The Rugby Football League has announced that all matches, from the best flight to community clubs, are suspended until April 3 due to the pandemic.

The scheduled Super League match on Saturday in Perpignan between Catalans Dragons and Leeds was postponed after confirmation that unidentified Rhinos players were placed in isolation. Subsequent tests were negative for the virus.

Leeds Rhinos rugby director Kevin Sinfield led the club's rugby department at a morning meeting Tuesday, with an afternoon statement confirming the medical update.

The club said in a statement: "Leeds Rhinos rugby manager Kevin Sinfield has confirmed that eight members of the first-team team and the backroom team are currently in automatic isolation after showing symptoms of possible coronavirus."

The suspension of the Super League match list will have a significant impact on the structure of the rest of the season.

Two full rounds of league action will be missed and there is serious doubt about the Coral Challenge Cup sixth round draws to be played the weekend of April 4-5.

Some clubs are already behind with games due to Cup and Storm Ciara postponements, while the Catalan Dragons also have games against St Helens and Leeds to reorganize them after they were victims of the World Club Challenge and the coronavirus. respectively.