Coronavirus: EFL board ready for crucial meeting on how to proceed with the season | Football news







The English Football League Board will have conversations on Wednesday morning via conference call to discuss how to proceed with the rest of the 2019/20 season in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting will be chaired by EFL President Rick Parry and will include three Championship representatives, two from League One and one from League Two. There are also two independent executives on the EFL Board.

The EFL announced Friday that all accessories were postponed until April 3 at the earliest after an emergency meeting.

All 24 Championship clubs held a video conference on Tuesday and unanimously endorsed completing the season if possible.

On Tuesday, UEFA announced its decision to postpone Euro 2020 for 12 months to give clubs time to complete their match lists.

UEFA wants all national and European competitions to be completed by June 30 "if the situation improves and restarting the game is appropriate and prudent enough."

Officials from all 20 Premier League clubs will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to set plans for the remainder of the season, though those talks could run until next week.

Leeds United currently leads the Championship table by one point from West Bromwich Albion with nine games remaining.

Leeds Chief Executive Angus Kinnear says it is vital that the EFL and Premier League seasons are brought to a close to maintain "the integrity of the football pyramid."

"From our perspective, we believe it is vital that it be completed," said Kinnear. Sky Sports News. "I think there is a growing feeling throughout the football family that this is the right thing to do."

"It is difficult to speculate on the timelines and now is the time for patience and a cool head. I think for the integrity of the football pyramid and the financial security of the clubs, finishing the league is the right thing to do."

Kinnear also acknowledged that the financial repercussions of not ending the season could be severe, particularly for lower league clubs that rely more on ticket revenue than television revenue as their primary source of revenue.

"Obviously from a financial perspective, it is going to make a huge difference for clubs, particularly at the bottom of the pyramid to receive that income that is their soul," added Kinnear.

The British government has pledged £ 330bn to help British small businesses deal with the crisis, support clubs in the lower divisions of English football are eligible.

That possible relief came too late for Barnet Football Club, where 60 people were on the brink of unemployment after the National League team put all non-playing staff on immediate layoff notice.

Sky Sports soccer analyst Jamie Redknapp has called on the Premier League to help those who descend from the soccer pyramid deal with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"When the world is better and we can all reestablish ourselves, it is vitally important that the Premier League and other clubs help and do their best to keep the clubs running," said Redknapp. The debate.

"So many smaller clubs could go out of business because of this, they're going to need a little help. It wouldn't hurt Premier League clubs, given all the money the league creates, agreeing to do something."