Coronavirus disrupts troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON – The US commander in Afghanistan is stopping US and allied troops from entering Afghanistan and, in turn, to prevent some troops from leaving, for the next month, US and European officials said. The planning reflects growing concerns as the coronavirus has spread across the country in recent days.
General Austin S. Miller's decision is to protect his forces from the virus. But, in turn, it can complicate the withdrawal of troops ordered by President Trump after the United States recently signed a peace agreement with the Taliban.
US officials insist that their withdrawal from Afghanistan will continue as planned after the peace agreement. But, for now, European diplomats say they are not so sure.
There are approximately 12,000 US troops in Afghanistan. But according to an agreement signed between the Taliban and American diplomats last month, that number will drop to 8,600 in the next hundred days. NATO and coalition forces, with approximately 8,700 troops in the country, were ready to cut a proportional amount.
Between the The current Taliban-fueled violence, political uncertainty at the top of the Afghan government and the possibility of a larger outbreak of the virus, NATO has for now put aside discussions of troop withdrawal. European diplomats said the uncertainty in Afghanistan will make it difficult for Americans to stick to their reduction plan and for NATO to continue its own reductions.
NATO will release its annual report this week, with Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expected to address the Afghanistan mission at a press conference on Thursday. Alliance officials declined to comment before Stoltenberg's speech.
A spokesperson for Resolute Support, the name of the U.S.-led mission, said they were working on a statement on the matter, but had no comment at press time.
Several European countries had tentative plans to deploy additional logistics troops in Afghanistan to help close bases as part of the peace plan. But with uncertainties over the completion of the peace agreement and demand for logistics expertise in Europe to combat the virus, those deployments are on hold for now, a European official said.
The European official said troops from various countries were quarantined for two weeks before entering Afghanistan. On Tuesday, the German army said that its troops going to Afghanistan will be quarantined for two weeks and that any exchange of troops will be postponed for at least two weeks.
But new orders from Resolute Support could extend that quarantine period for much longer, as the US-led NATO command implements measures to try to stem the spread of the virus in Afghanistan.
A Defense Department official said the new measures were also aimed at stopping the spread of the virus through troops entering Afghanistan from Europe. The fear, another official said, is that virus cases will overwhelm a military medical system that is intended to support the war effort. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that have not yet been released.
There are other reasons for delaying any rotation of European troops in and out of Afghanistan. Other European countries are expected to follow France's national military deployments to try to By enforcing social distancing rules at home, NATO countries could quickly discover that they are running out of available troops.
US officials are particularly concerned about the potential impact of the coronavirus in Afghanistan, and are deeply concerned that Afghan security forces, the troops they have trained to protect the country, end up spreading it there.
There are at least 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Afghanistan, but the evidence is extremely limited and thousands of people from Iran, where the virus has spread and infected thousands, enter the porous western Afghan of Afghanistan daily.
With miserable living conditions and poor health after years of fighting, Afghan troops are ill-equipped to stop the spread of the virus. And outside of Afghanistan's largest cities, clean water supplies are limited. Social distancing is also difficult, either in the military barracks or in rural Afghan villages.
In previous phases of the war, the US government has followed the spread of various diseases to the narrow neighborhoods of the Afghan military barracks. Several Afghan military bases, for example, had to fight bed bug infestations in recent years after Afghan troops brought them to a barracks where they quickly spread.
If an Afghan soldier were to infect a NATO service member's coronavirus, the consequences would be far more devastating.
But American troops returning from Afghanistan also face their own complications.
The Pentagon's directive to quarantine returning forces from abroad has created a short-term housing crisis, as military commandos have struggled to place large numbers of troops in areas with limited space and services for up to two weeks, said a Defense Department official.
In the past few weeks, at least 300 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division returning from Afghanistan have had to be quarantined at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and dozens more from the 1st Armored Division are doing the same at Fort Bliss, Texas.