Coronavirus disrupts troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

But new orders from Resolute Support could extend that quarantine period for much longer, as the US-led NATO command implements measures to try to stem the spread of the virus in Afghanistan.

A Defense Department official said the new measures were also aimed at stopping the spread of the virus through troops entering Afghanistan from Europe. The fear, another official said, is that virus cases will overwhelm a military medical system that is intended to support the war effort. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that have not yet been released.

There are other reasons for delaying any rotation of European troops in and out of Afghanistan. Other European countries are expected to follow France's national military deployments to try to By enforcing social distancing rules at home, NATO countries could quickly discover that they are running out of available troops.

US officials are particularly concerned about the potential impact of the coronavirus in Afghanistan, and are deeply concerned that Afghan security forces, the troops they have trained to protect the country, end up spreading it there.

There are at least 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Afghanistan, but the evidence is extremely limited and thousands of people from Iran, where the virus has spread and infected thousands, enter the porous western Afghan of Afghanistan daily.

With miserable living conditions and poor health after years of fighting, Afghan troops are ill-equipped to stop the spread of the virus. And outside of Afghanistan's largest cities, clean water supplies are limited. Social distancing is also difficult, either in the military barracks or in rural Afghan villages.

In previous phases of the war, the US government has followed the spread of various diseases to the narrow neighborhoods of the Afghan military barracks. Several Afghan military bases, for example, had to fight bed bug infestations in recent years after Afghan troops brought them to a barracks where they quickly spread.