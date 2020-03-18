Coronavirus: Crystal Palace President Steve Parish offers assurances to staff about payment | Football news





President Steve Parish says Crystal Palace has offered assurances to staff about payment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Soccer in Britain was suspended until April at the earliest, with the expectation of a longer hiatus, raising questions about the impact on the clubs' finances, as Barnet announced Tuesday that they would fire 60 non-playing employees .

Palace has promised that they will support their employees during the suspension of the sport and President Steve Parish has said that anyone affected by COVID-19 will continue to receive full payment instead of legal sick pay.

Parish, whose club follows Premier League team Brighton in pledging to pay staff unable to work due to the coronavirus, also said the day's informal staff would not be financially affected.

He said in a statement on the club's website: "First, to ensure that the impact of this health crisis is minimized, we will not place any of our colleagues in legal pay for illness for Covid-related health problems- 19 during this crisis. " .

"We are also aware of the impact on informal staff of the day where games are canceled or played behind closed doors. While we do not anticipate this, we will ensure that the day's staff has been employed by the club for these parties, they are not financially disadvantaged.

"Once again, I wish everyone the best as we all adapt to the situation."

Palace closed their training camp at New Beckenham for a week as a precautionary measure, and the players stayed at home with personalized training plans.

The Premier League will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday, as clubs assess the current ramifications of the coronavirus, including how to deliver the rest of the games this season.

UEFA decided to postpone this summer's European Championship until 2021 to allow time for all club competitions in Europe to be completed in June if possible.