Coronavirus: Cricket in October could occur after delays, says Angus Fraser | Cricket News

"It's about how creative the game can be to get decent and valuable cricket, as long as it's safe to play."

















Middlesex Cricket Director Angus Fraser says it's almost inevitable that the start of the county's cricket season will be delayed due to Covid-19

Angus Fraser says the expected delay for the 2020 cricket season due to the coronavirus could see the sport played as late as October "if that's what is needed."

Speaking to Sky Sports News, the managing director of Middlesex, emphasized that the immediate priority is people's well-being, but called for the game to be & # 39; creative & # 39; When trying to schedule a little cricket, when it's safe to do so.

Fraser also discussed the 'survival' mode. where the clubs are currently operating, given the uncertainty of when the season will begin, if at all.

"This is a constantly moving situation; it is very difficult to predict what will happen," said Fraser. "Everyone is waiting to know if we are going to play in May, June, July or whenever.

"Once we know that, people like me, the clubs, will react accordingly and make their players work to play again."

"The ECB, which meets and talks about this, will let us know its decision, but we are definitely waiting for a delay, that's for sure, how long, I don't know.

"It's a different situation than soccer, since soccer lasts three-quarters of a season and tries to end. We haven't started a season yet, so it's about how creative the game can be to get decent and valuable cricket. as long as it is safe to play it.

"The daily updates we receive and the instructions from the government are proceeding at an alarming rate. Who knows what will happen tomorrow? We have to adapt what we are doing accordingly."

"We cannot play cricket in November, December, but there is talk that the season will continue until mid-October, and it is only fair, if that is what it takes for the game to fulfill its obligations."

"The first priority for everyone is the greater social welfare of the community. But if we can continue to play cricket until mid-October, if that is what is needed for us, then that is the right thing to do."

"I don't think any club will be affected by this. All clubs will be affected in some way or form."

"Michael Atherton has written on The times, it is a lot about survival; How can we get through this incredibly difficult period, with the players, the spectators and with the game coming out in the best possible health? "

