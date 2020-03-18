Coronavirus closures put economic pressure on Los Angeles restaurants and small businesses – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Enter Casa Vega in the past, and you may encounter famous faces. In fact, Quentin Tarantino filmed parts of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,quot; at the historic Sherman Oaks restaurant.

"Here are the two of Marlon Brando," said owner Christina Vega. "Over here, we have where Sandra Bullock sits."

But the real stars have always been the staff, ever since Vega's father opened the doors more than 60 years ago.

"I think the longest we survive with this is two weeks," Vega said.

She had to fire most of her employees because the no-eat rule in Los Angeles meant slowing down the spread of the coronavirus. The carry-only policy is to eliminate work hours.

"Generally, we are more than 60 employees and we are now about five," he told CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen. "It is devastating."

The restaurant hopes the takeaway and new sidewalk service will keep the business running until dinner service can resume.

Casa Vega is not the only staple food in Los Angeles that has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Northridge, homeowners hope sidewalk service will save jobs, one tablespoon at a time.

"We have never experienced anything like this," said Bill Wagner, store manager. "We've been open here at this location for about a year and a half, and even our first month in business we did better than last month."

Even some coffee shops will not allow customers to come in to pick up their orders.

At Casa Vega, some staff members have worked here long before Christina Vega was born. With rent due in a matter of days, you have some tough decisions to make about who goes and who stays.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors issued a moratorium to stop all residential and commercial evictions amid the coronavirus outbreak, effective through May 31.

Still, a moratorium on evictions may not be enough to keep Casa Vega and other Los Angeles businesses afloat after suffering a financial hit.

"It is a brutal business, the restaurant industry," he said. "And the smaller you are, the more brutal it is."