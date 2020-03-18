Coronavirus: Chelsea Opens Club Hotel for NHS Staff During Crisis | Football news

%MINIFYHTML9e4e3715cff0423a583435812a1c2be511% %MINIFYHTML9e4e3715cff0423a583435812a1c2be512%





NHS London staff can use the hotel on Chelsea's Stamford Bridge for the next two months

Chelsea has made its Millennium Hotel on Stamford Bridge available to NHS staff helping with the coronavirus outbreak.

The club will allow NHS workers to use the hotel for the next two months, and the offer is open to any staff working in hospitals "in the northwest London region," but that could be extended.

According to a statement from the club, the initiative is the idea of ​​owner Roman Abramovich and he will cover the costs of providing the accommodation.

A statement from the club said: "Many members of the medical staff will work long shifts and may not be able to travel home or would otherwise have to make long daily trips. Local accommodation helps maintain the health and well-being of these staff. crucial at this critical hour.

"The initiative came from the club's owner, Roman Abramovich, and, after President Bruce Buck contacted the NHS, it was decided that the best way for Chelsea to help the NHS is to provide accommodation for the NHS staff. Abramovich will cover the costs of providing the accommodation.

"This will be for a period of two months, and then reconsidered in light of the circumstances at the time. NHS staff will be the one to work at hospitals in the North West region of London, but that may extend to hospitals in other districts." .

"The number of rooms used will depend on demand, but potentially all rooms at the Millennium Hotel could be transferred for this purpose. No staff showing symptoms will use the hotel."

Coronavirus: key sports developments