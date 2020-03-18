Coronavirus can survive on some surfaces for days, study finds | USA News

According to a new study, the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease can survive on some surfaces for days or in the air for several hours.

Research published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) on Tuesday suggested that SARS-CoV-2 It was detectable for up to four hours in copper and two or three days in plastic and stainless steel, and up to 24 hours in cardboard.

Using a nebulizer to simulate a person coughing or sneezing, scientists from the US-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). USA, University of California, Los Angeles and Princeton He discovered that the virus became an aerosol, which means that its particles were suspended in the air, making it detectable for nearly three hours.

The study was first published on a medical preprint website last week before being peer-reviewed, and drew a lot of attention, including some criticism from scientists who said it might have overstated the threat in the air.

The virus is transmitted predominantly by respiratory droplets and is thus viable only seconds after a person coughs or sneezes.

Critics questioned whether a nebulizer accurately mimicked a human cough or sneeze.

That said, there is other evidence to suggest that it can become a spray, albeit in exceptional circumstances.

SARS comparison

Scientists discovered that the new coronavirus had similar levels of viability outside the body to its predecessor that caused SARS (or severe acute respiratory syndrome).

This means that other factors, such as increased transmission between people without symptoms, could be the reason why the current pandemic is much larger than the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak.

A Chinese article published last week and awaiting peer review found that an aerosolized form of the new coronavirus was present in patient toilets at a hospital in Wuhan, where the virus was first detected in late March. last year as the virus has been removed. on stools

An aerosolized form of SARS was responsible for infecting hundreds of people in a Hong Kong apartment complex in 2003, when a sewer line leaked to a ceiling fan creating a virus-laden cloud.

The team behind the NEJM study conducted similar tests on the SARS virus, finding that the two viruses behave similarly.

But its similar viability doesn't explain why the new coronavirus pandemic has infected nearly 200,000 people and caused nearly 8,000 deaths, while the SARS epidemic infected approximately 8,000 and killed nearly 800.

"This indicates that differences in the epidemiological characteristics of these viruses probably arise from other factors, including high viral loads in the upper respiratory tract and the possibility that people infected with SARS-CoV-2 will clear and transmit the virus while they are asymptomatic, "the researchers wrote.

The findings affirm the orientation of public health professionals regarding social distancing, avoiding touching the face, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and disinfecting objects frequently with disinfecting sprays or wipes.