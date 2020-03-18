Coronavirus: Arsenal to return to training on Tuesday after completing 14-day isolation | Football news

%MINIFYHTML6f1c7de761b7905ba882d7e4222177d711% %MINIFYHTML6f1c7de761b7905ba882d7e4222177d712%





Mikel Arteta is understood to be feeling better and in a good mood after testing positive for the coronavirus last Thursday.

Arsenal players are still on their way to re-train next Tuesday after their period of self-isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19 last week, prompting Arsenal's game in Brighton to be postponed and participating in the Premier League choosing to cancel all games until April 4 at the earliest.

According to government advice, all Arsenal players and staff in the back room were forced into a 14-day period of self-isolation due to their proximity to Arteta.

That ends on Tuesday and, as things stand, the club's London Colney training base will reopen and training will resume before the planned home game against Norwich on April 4.

Several Arsenal players had already isolated themselves prior to Arteta's test after it was revealed that Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis had also contracted the disease.

Those team members who had come into close contact with Marinakas after the Greek team's shocking victory in the Europa League at Emirates Stadium were isolated, leading to the postponement of the already rescheduled Premier League trip to Manchester City last week. .

When do other clubs return to train?

Some Premier League teams are self-isolating, some training grounds have been closed as a precaution, others are still operational.

