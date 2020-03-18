"Conan" will air new shows starting March 30 – Deadline

Conan O & # 39; Brien is not going to let the coronavirus stop him from doing his nightly show. Conan It will return with new full episodes starting Monday, March 30 on TBS.

The new shows will be filmed remotely on an iPhone, with no audience and with guest interviews filmed via video chat, according to the network. The O & # 39; Brien production staff will continue to work from home.

"The quality of my work will not decrease because that is not technically possible," said O’Brien.

“Our first priority is the health and well-being of all members of the Team Coco family, and our second priority is to try to find a way to do our job safely, from home, and contribute some entertainment for our fans. who can be hungry for silly distraction, "said Jeff Ross, executive producer.

Conan He has been on a pre-programmed hiatus since March 16, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, O'Brien has been shooting short videos throughout this week in an effort to give some lightness to those in self-isolation. He has also recorded a special "Quarantine Edition" of his popular podcast. Conan O & # 39; Brien needs a friend which was released on March 13.

Conan airs Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m. (ET / PT) on TBS. The show is produced by Conaco LLC, with Jeff Ross as executive producer.