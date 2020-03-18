Co-Founder's Therapy Teaches Tech Brothers How to Be in Their Feelings

%MINIFYHTMLa0605a681a436940b8ce5f8e60b758dd11% %MINIFYHTMLa0605a681a436940b8ce5f8e60b758dd12%

A year later, Keegan Walden and Cameron Yarbrough discovered how difficult long-distance relationships could be. Yarbrough wanted Walden to move from Buffalo to San Francisco as soon as possible. He was assuming all the daily responsibilities in the Bay Area and needed the support of his partner. But for Walden, relocating across the country was not easy. On the one hand, she would have to take her children out of school. It would eventually happen, but how soon was it "eventually,quot;?

The two spoke on the phone every day, but were never able to reach a firm move-in date. The situation threatened to derail everything they had worked so hard to create: Torch, a scalable training platform for business leaders. Walden and Yarbrough are not in a romantic relationship, but they are so committed to each other: they are co-founders. And for this CEO and COO, they solve their problems the same way that many couples handle their problems: with therapy.

Fortunately, co-founder therapy teaches startup siblings about a new type of growth: emotional. Walden and Yarbrough had been going since they founded the company, and they immediately knew that their situation required professional help. During their next therapy session, they cautiously agreed: Walden agreed to move a little earlier than he originally intended. Yarbrough admitted that it did not have to happen immediately. They had been through a bad time and were now stronger than ever. It was a breakthrough.

Today, co-founder therapy has gone from being a soft emotional outlet to a necessary leadership tool, embracing the language of growth and optimization along the way. As technology leaders struggle with the stress of running a business, they turn to coaches to learn how to resolve their differences. "It is such a unique relationship," says Sasha Lustgarten, a therapist in San Francisco who specializes in co-founder therapy. "You have higher levels of stress, acceptance on both sides is both financial and emotional."

Most co-founders who come to Well Clinic are male, as are most tech founders.

While this type of advice runs the risk of becoming another metric that Silicon Valley can measure and track, it also provides a much-needed outlet for technology leaders to slow down and listen, even if the reason they do so is in Great measure to help your business grow. "As the cofounder CEO, the most important thing you can do is scale as a leader," says Yarbrough. "It is about me seeing my own blind spots so that my own growth is not stifled. If my growth stops, I become the central limiting factor in my entire company." It is the curve of the hockey stick but for feelings.

San Francisco is, unsurprisingly, ground zero for co-founder therapy, where companies like Well Clinic specialize in helping leaders grow. Maya Johansson, co-founder and executive director of Well Clinic, says that when the clinic started eight years ago, her goal was to make therapy more accessible. "The search for a therapist is very daunting, and much of that is scheduling and availability," she says. "Our population tends to be very busy working and has limited time on their day."

Well Clinic's head office works with approximately 45 physicians, many of whom specialize in business leaders. Today, the clinic serves about 600 people a week, and almost 40 percent work in technology. Some, like Walden and Yarbrough, have their companies pay for the sessions, which generally cost between $ 200 and $ 250.

Johansson saw early on that the methods he had learned in couples therapy could easily be applied to co-founders. "Seeing the co-founders is not that different from seeing a couple," she says. "It's a systems approach. That system can be anything: a family, a workplace, a couple. When people go to co-founder therapy, the problems are generally very similar to those of couples." pause. "Obviously not sex."

Co-founders, like most couples, rarely enter right at the beginning of their relationship. "There is a honeymoon phase in the first year or two," says Johansson. People create companies together because they love and respect each other, not necessarily because they are best friends (although that happens sometimes). Then, often when they raise a round of funding, they begin to realize that they don't know each other as well as they thought. A disagreement breaks out. They seek help.

Most co-founders who come to Well Clinic are male, as are most tech founders. And while there is certainly more comfort to talk therapy now than it used to be, doctors like Johansson are still careful to express their words in the language of business and startups. "People feel very comfortable saying," My coach said this or that, "she says." It's much more terrifying to say 'my therapist'. "

Knowing this, Lustgarten (who previously worked at the Well Clinic) begins his first co-founder therapy session by interviewing each founder separately. "It is not yet common to talk about their feelings in a business context," he says. He has found that people are more willing to open up one by one.

Then, he meets with the founders to discuss what their main tensions are, assess how comfortable they are with the conflict, and take note of the big decisions they may face in the near future. Next, you will present communication tools to help each party clearly convey how they feel. It's a marked change of pace from what most co-founders are used to, and probably necessary to develop a personal relationship. "It is a process of learning more about each other," says Lustgarten. “A process of slowing things down and really listening, to help rebuild trust, learn to be vulnerable, and share. From there, it is easier to think about how to deal with future conflicts or tensions that arise. "

It sounds a lot like couples therapy, which makes sense if starting a business with someone is comparable to marrying them. But Lustgarten does not see it that way. "I think a better analogy is shared parenting," he says. "You don't have to love each other to be good co-founders. You just have to learn to work well as a team."

Lustgarten says there is still some stigma around seeking help in the first place. "The co-founders' concern is what other people would think about that they need to work on their relationship," he says. "If people think the relationship is not a good one, it will have an impact on the business and their ability to raise funds. And if you can't get funds, you're dead in the water."

It's easy to scoff at co-founder therapy as another trick that Silicon Valley has come up with as part of its growth obsession. But speaking with Walden and Yarbrough, I couldn't help but reflect on the CEOs I've worked for who might have benefited from a little self-reflection.

One of the key problems the couple faced from the beginning was their very different ideas of conflict. Yarbrough grew up in a large family; his brothers fought around the table, then woke up and laughed like normal brothers. Walden, by contrast, grew up with a single mother and no other siblings. He estimates that he and his mother have yelled at each other perhaps once in their lives.

These childish dynamics developed in the co-founders' relationship: Walden used to leave difficult conversations feeling much more affected than Yarbrough. "What felt like a difficult conversation to him, to me, was absolutely natural," says Yarbrough. Walden nods. "It is very easy for me to think about how Cameron handles things and to think that he is creating all these arguments that don't need to be there," he says. "It is more difficult for me to see that, in fact, I am not engaging in conversations that they need due to my discomfort with the conflict." They were learning the basics of emotional growth. But in business, particularly in technology, the basics are very necessary.

Walden and Yarbrough hail from mental health settings and were predisposed to adopt therapy as a business tool. However, they see the practice as something that all technology leaders should embrace. "The business of running a technology startup is very stressful and with high expectations," says Walden. "Working in that environment, it is inevitable that some of that stress is expressed in the co-founder relationship. You need an extra layer of support and additional insight to understand how you are contributing to the tensions because of your history and worldview." Yarbrough agrees. "Co-founder therapy is really a means to an end," he says. "The whole concept is to allow founders to become more exceptional leaders."

It makes sense for him to say that, since in addition to his start, Yarbrough co-founded the Well Clinic.