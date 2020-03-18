Clues to key iPhone 12 specs could be hidden inside new iPad Pro – BGR

%MINIFYHTML790ed4d6f6ca101fc7db5160f865a94b11% %MINIFYHTML790ed4d6f6ca101fc7db5160f865a94b12%

Apple has just announced the new iPad Pro 2020 models, which have several updates on their predecessors, such as a new LiDAR camera system and a more powerful processor.

The iPad Pro hardware contains other clues to the specifications of Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 series, and the built-in storage is the biggest surprise.

The cheaper versions of the new iPads come with twice as much storage as their predecessors for the same price, a trend that could carry over to APple's upcoming iPhones.

Apple on Wednesday introduced new hardware, as previously rumored, including the MacBook Air 2020 and new iPad Pro models. IPads offer a variety of improvements over the generations of iPad Pro 2018, including a dual-lens camera system that It features a third depth-sensing LiDAR sensor, trackpad support, as well as a new Magic keyboard with an interesting floating design and an additional USB-C port for charging the battery. But there's even more to the iPad Pro 2020 story, as the specs for the new tablet may hold key clues about what's to come to the iPhone 12 series later this year.

The LiDAR scanner system is an example of this, as the iPad Pro isn't the only iOS device expected to have 3D cameras on the back. Various reports claim that the camera systems on the iPhone 12 Pro will include 3D sensors that will enhance the enhanced AR experiences. Even without the iPad Pro confirming that Apple has been working on this particular AR technology for mobile devices, it makes sense to assume that the iPhone 12 will have a camera with a depth sensor on the back. That's because Apple is really driving AR with its products. Not to mention, all of the importing iPhone 12 competitors ship with time-of-flight (ToF) sensors on the back.

The LiDAR camera design seen below could be used in the upcoming iPhone 12. But it will be interesting to see what the iPhone 12 Pro / Max camera will look like with an additional lens.

Image Source: Apple Inc.

It is interesting to note that Apple did not use the Pro to jump to the next A14 chip that will power the iPhone 12 series, which is an indication that the new iPads still rely on 7nm processors like the previous generation.

The new iPad Pro also features a new type of processor, the A12Z, which is the first Z chip Apple has made so far. IPads generally get X versions of the A series chip that powers the iPhone. The A12X is the chip that powers the iPad Pro 2018, a variation of the A12 CPU within the iPhone XS and XR phones. What's new about the Z is that it has an eight-core GPU compared to the seven-core GPU in Pro 2018 models. IPhones have quad-core GPUs. The iPhone's GPU will be updated for this year's model, but it will be interesting to see if Apple increases the basic count for the iPhone 12.

Other new features include a 120Hz ProMotion display. The iPad 2020 is certainly not the first iPad to sport the technology, but 2020 could be the first year that Apple brings 120Hz displays to the iPhone.

The iPad Pro also comes with an "improved thermal design," according to Apple's iPad Pro page on its website, designed to withstand "a higher peak and longer sustained performance." We have seen many phones with new thermal designs, especially from the variety of games. It will be interesting to see if there is room inside the iPhone 12 for an improved thermal design.

Another feature of the iPad Pro that Apple highlights are "studio-quality microphones." The tablet has "five studio-quality microphones to capture super clean audio and quieter details," which is the type of upgrade that would also benefit the iPhone 12 series.

Image Source: Apple Inc.

But the best update the iPad Pro got is one that Apple hardly recognizes. The iPad Pro now has a minimum of 128GB of storage, which is double the minimum from last year's model. This may be an indication that the iPhone 12 will also drop out of the 64GB storage tier as it just isn't good enough for mobile devices right now. Of note, the 128GB iPad Pros are still priced the same as the 2018 64GB iPad Pro models – that's $ 799 or $ 999 for the Wi-Fi-only version.

The new iPad Pro tablets feature the same Face ID camera system, which could be an indication that the iPhone 12 TrueDepth camera won't see any significant changes.

Finally, the cellular versions of the new iPad Pro only support 4G connectivity, but that's not necessarily an indication that the iPhone 12 won't have built-in 5G support. If anything, it's the 2020 iPhones that should be the first iOS devices to offer 5G support, just as they should be the first devices to sport Apple's 5nm A14 chip.