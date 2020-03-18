Closed borders within Europe unleash congestion and chaos

BUDAPEST: European leaders' decision to fight the spread of the coronavirus by closing land borders proudly open 25 years ago has left drivers angry, goods stranded and traffic backed for miles in the heart of a continent accustomed to allowing its residents go by with virtually no checks.
The promise that the movement of goods would not be interrupted by the measures appeared to be failing on Wednesday, especially in Hungary, the landlocked nation that has suddenly become a bottleneck in Europe. Prime Minister Viktor Orban followed through on his promise Monday to close the borders to all foreign citizens, leaving road travelers stranded and furious.
After many international airlines cut flights and the United States banned travel from most of Europe, plans were thrown into disarray and airports became scenes of panic and confusion. A similar scene has been unfolding for days on a larger scale on European roads.
Bulgarians, Romanians, Serbs and Ukrainians on either side of the main crossing between Austria and Hungary left their cars and sat on the main road, preventing any vehicle from crossing in either direction in an effort to pressure the authorities to open the crossing.
Truckers trying to transport goods to and from nations like Poland and Germany endured 30-hour waits. Slovaks working in Hungary had no idea when they would be able to cross back home due to reinforcements on the Hungarian-Slovakian border.
"We haven't moved a single meter since 8 a.m.," said Janos Fenyvesi, 68, a trucker from Hungary who had been sitting in traffic on the Austrian side of the border since Tuesday afternoon.
He was hauling cargo from Switzerland to Nyiregyhaza, in eastern Hungary, when his journey abruptly stopped about 16 miles from the Austria-Hungary border crossing.
"I do not understand why the Austrian police have not taken these people off the highway," Fenyvesi said, adding that a trip that would normally have taken two or three days can take twice as long. "These Romanians do not respect the laws of Austria."
The free movement of goods and people is a fundamental principle of the European Union, and a week ago, countries like Germany had ridiculed President Trump's decision to close American borders to most of Europe. But as the number of infections has increased worldwide [more than 200,000 by Wednesday], individual members of the 26 nations belonging to The Schengen Agreement without borders began to shed controls and push back non-residents and others who failed to demonstrate the need to enter countries.
Orban, who has portrayed Hungary as a historical bulwark of European Christian civilization, has taken a particularly tough line against asylum seekers and cracked down on migrants, closing the country's southern border with Serbia and Croatia in 2015.
Since the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, the Hungarian leader and his allies have taken advantage of the presence of the disease on the continent and have linked it to migration. Hungary has also restricted access to asylum seekers in transit zones along the country's southern border.
By midday Wednesday, however, the protesters' strategy seemed to have worked. Karl Nehammer, Austria's interior minister, who had been consulting with his counterpart in Hungary since Tuesday to find a solution, announced that Hungary had reopened its border in an effort to ease the crisis.
"EU. Citizens must be able to return to their countries, and we must ensure that traffic east of Vienna can flow," said Nehammer.
Hungarian authorities urged their own citizens to use alternative border crossings. They also opened what he called a "humanitarian corridor,quot; on Tuesday night to allow Romanians to pass through Hungary on their way home, but the movement did little to resolve the bottleneck.
The chaos of internal border closures in Europe spread across the continent in large and small ways.
Images from the Austrian side of the border early Wednesday showed dozens of people standing and sitting along the concrete barriers that divide traffic lanes; the road looked like a giant parking lot.
In Austria, police said that traffic had regressed more than 20 miles to Vienna, making movement within the country difficult.
Slovakia, Hungary's neighbor to the north, also reported that traffic backups stretched for miles, raising concerns about whether the country could sustain the supply of critical goods. Slovakia imports more than 50 percent of its food from abroad.
"We are very concerned not only about our own existence, but about the work of all the providers that keep this country running," Pavol Jancovic, president of an alliance of truck drivers, told reporters on Tuesday.
Slovak police said they were trying to remove trucks with live animals, supplies and medicines from the traffic jam around the capital Bratislava, which is close to the Austrian border, to help them cross faster.
Congestion has also hampered travel between Germany and Poland, where authorities warned that the trucks faced waits of four to 30 hours, after the Polish government closed the country's borders on Sunday.
The measure stopped traffic along the three main roads connecting Germany and Poland, according to Katharina Burkardt, a spokeswoman for the traffic ministry in the German state of Brandenburg.
On Tuesday, some German supermarkets told customers that they could not guarantee that the empty shelves would be regularly replenished, as it was not known if deliveries could happen.
"We call on all citizens to avoid using the roads if possible so that trucks carrying goods and medicines can pass," said Burkardt.
Polish border officials blamed the frustrated truckers for blocking the road on the German side of the border Tuesday afternoon, making it difficult for Poles to attempt to return to their homes.
"There was one more such incident today, but the situation has already been resolved," a spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard, Maj. Joanna Konieczniak, said in a telephone interview on Wednesday. "Many truckers are angry that passenger vehicle traffic is faster than truck traffic, and they act."
Later Wednesday, Polish officials agreed to open four more crossings to vehicles in an effort to ease the traffic jam and ensure that cargo can pass.
In Spain, where the border closure took effect at midnight on Monday, there was no such confusion and trucks were able to cross normally, José Ángel González, director of the national police, said Wednesday at a press conference.
He added that the police had searched about 1,500 vehicles and arrested two people: one for disobeying the rules and the other because the driver had an arrest warrant.
Benjamin Novak reported from Budapest, and Melissa Eddy from Berlin. Joanna Berendt contributed reporting from Warsaw; Miroslava Germanova from Bratislava, Slovakia; and Raphael Minder from Madrid.