Closed borders within Europe unleash congestion and chaos

BUDAPEST: European leaders' decision to fight the spread of the coronavirus by closing land borders proudly open 25 years ago has left drivers angry, goods stranded and traffic backed for miles in the heart of a continent accustomed to allowing its residents go by with virtually no checks.

The promise that the movement of goods would not be interrupted by the measures appeared to be failing on Wednesday, especially in Hungary, the landlocked nation that has suddenly become a bottleneck in Europe. Prime Minister Viktor Orban followed through on his promise Monday to close the borders to all foreign citizens, leaving road travelers stranded and furious.

%MINIFYHTML66b168d3cf5825e7f90b989a91ecfeec11% %MINIFYHTML66b168d3cf5825e7f90b989a91ecfeec12%

After many international airlines cut flights and the United States banned travel from most of Europe, plans were thrown into disarray and airports became scenes of panic and confusion. A similar scene has been unfolding for days on a larger scale on European roads.