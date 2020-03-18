Cindy Parker dismisses paternity suit against the future

In the midst of this global crisis that we are immersed in these days caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Future seems to be receiving good news. The Shade Room revealed the latest information, and you can also check it out below.

You may be aware of the fact that Future is in a baby mama scandal, but there is something working in its favor.

TSR cites Bossip's information and reveals that "his alleged baby mother, Cindy Parker, dropped her paternity suit against the rapper."

TSR also notes that "the attorneys for the Texas natives filed a no-suit notice on March 13. Basically asking the judge to dismiss the case because they are reportedly no longer interested in going ahead."

It has been revealed that Parker filed a lawsuit in 2019, seeking paternity custody and child support, and also claimed that Future allegedly abandoned his son.

TSR writes that "She also submitted a DNA test as part of the case alleging that her son is over 99 years old as a half brother with his other alleged baby mother, the daughter of Eliza Reign."

The future has been in the spotlight a lot this year, and she recently went on a dream vacation with Lori Harvey.

Just the other day, in the midst of the massive crisis that has been going on around the world, recent rumors have been revealed to have social media on fire.

It has been hinted at the fact that Future and Lori Harvey have secretly escaped and tied the knot from public scrutiny.

Eliza Reign, one of Future's baby moms, dropped the first hint about a possible marriage, when earlier this year she said on Instagram that the rapper had told her she was getting married.

It has also been revealed that Lori herself fueled the rumors when she appeared with some diamond rings during an outing she had with a friend. But, anyway, nothing has been confirmed so far about a possible wedding.



