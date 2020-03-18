Cindy Crawford and her husband, Worry Son Presley, seek & # 39; attention & # 39; with a fake tattoo on his face

%MINIFYHTML79ebad4e8ab9651d696023355465e50011% %MINIFYHTML79ebad4e8ab9651d696023355465e50012%

WENN / Lia Toby

Presley previously released a new tat design that saw the Los Angeles Dodgers logo etched on his left cheek on his social media account only to make it clear that the so-called ink was just a 'filter'.

Up News Info –

Cindy Crawford Y Rande Gerber He couldn't stop worrying about his son. Shortly after Presley Gerber She debuted a new fake tattoo on her face, the supermodel and her entrepreneur husband reportedly viewed her son's actions as a way for him to seek "attention."

"It is difficult for them to see and it has caused great concern. They know that these statements are a kind of cry for attention or help," a source told E! News on how Cindy and Rande reacted to Presley's recent antics. "But Presley is an adult and is finding his place."

%MINIFYHTML79ebad4e8ab9651d696023355465e50013% %MINIFYHTML79ebad4e8ab9651d696023355465e50014%

"In a perfect world, this is not the way they would choose for him to express himself. But they feel they have to be there for him and support him as much as possible as he realizes it," the source continued. . "They want him to be happy and who he is. It is a painful and difficult process, but they love him and are always there to help him."

%MINIFYHTML79ebad4e8ab9651d696023355465e50015% %MINIFYHTML79ebad4e8ab9651d696023355465e50016%

Explaining that Presley "doesn't know what she wants to do or who she wants to be," the source noted that the 20-year-old model also "doesn't know where she fits in." The source explained: "He is going through something and wants to do things his own way without anyone telling him what to do or how to be."

This was not the first time that Cindy and Rande were concerned about Presley. In late February, a source told E! News that her son has put his family in a tense situation. "They want to make sure he is in a good state of mind and they are monitoring him closely," the source said. While sister Kaia Gerber "He took it under his wing," the effort was said to be unsuccessful as he "has a mind of his own."

<br />

Presley's last troublesome behavior was released on Tuesday, March 17. Through Instagram, the male model posted a "colorblind" photo of him with the Los Angeles Dodgers logo covering his right cheek. Many were quick to think that another tattoo had been added to his face because he already had the word "misunderstood" permanently etched under his left eye.

Presley Gerber made things clear about her new tattoo on her face.

Noticing that many reacted negatively to the face design, Presley made things clear through her Instagram Story ID. "It was a filter hahaha …", he wrote on a photo of his right cheek without ink. "Also, I don't want to be a 'hood' if you don't know me. Easy, I'm grateful. If I wanted to, I could be posting money ns ** t, but I don't STFU please or I am going to remove my gram is stressful."