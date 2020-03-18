Ciara and Russell Wilson donate $ 1 million meals to people in quarantine

%MINIFYHTMLa01bb8f78ad089e482bce82ed85c3ad011% %MINIFYHTMLa01bb8f78ad089e482bce82ed85c3ad012%

WENN / Instar

In a video announcing her donation, the pregnant singer also assures everyone that "we will overcome this difficult moment we are having together … we will practice social distancing and we will be blessed."



Ciara Y Russell Wilson They are helping those affected by the coronavirus by donating a million meals to the Food Lifeline organization in Seattle.

The singer and her football star husband made the announcement on Tuesday (March 17, 20) amid the ongoing pandemic, which has left some families unable to provide food at home as people are urged to practice social distancing and stay indoors when possible.

"The world needs us ALL. These are unprecedented times," Ciara wrote on Instagram. "We are supporting our community in Seattle by donating 1 million meals with Seattle @FoodLifeLine. Join us and support your local food bank @FeedingAmerica. We can all make a difference together. Let's keep the faith in this difficult time."

Speaking in an accompanying video, NFL (National Football League) star Russell said, "All of these places are being affected around the world … we are going to donate a million meals and hope to make a difference."

"Together we will overcome this difficult moment we are going through together … let's practice social distancing and be blessed," added the successful pregnant "Level Up."

Many stars have been affected by coronavirus, with singer Charlotte Lawrence, Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson, Idris ElbaY Olga Kurylenko positive test for Covid-19.

Ciara and Russell's donation comes later Ryan Reynolds Y Blake Lively pledged $ 1 million (£ 820,000) to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada to help organizations during the coronavirus pandemic.