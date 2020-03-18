Chrissy Teigen lashes out at Melania Trump for lack of response amid coronavirus crisis

%MINIFYHTML33d4d749b3d5edcd476288ee333d997e11% %MINIFYHTML33d4d749b3d5edcd476288ee333d997e12%

While he doesn't expect much from Donald Trump, the co-host of & # 39; Lip Sync Battle & # 39; he is disappointed that the First Lady is not doing everything possible to contribute in the midst of the pandemic.

Chrissy Teigen He has called Melania Trump for her minimal contribution amid the coronavirus outbreak. The model launched an outrageous protest on Twitter against Donald trumpWife of expressing dismay at FLOTUS, accusing her of not doing much to help Americans fight the virus.

"Melania even thought about doing something with her to be the best right now?" The mother of two children questioned Melania's effort in the midst of the crisis. "I see some amazing people ** on my timeline all day doing everything I can to make people happy and this robot wife is working on whatever a fucking tennis gazebo."

Suggesting that what mattered to Melania was just the decoration of the White House, the 34-year-old model added: "EVERYTHING I have seen her do is this robot gently touch Christmas decorations on a cape and stare at a cape and caress statues on a different layer. " and then change his cape for a rude jacket **. F ** k you ".

Never a fan of President Trump, Chrissy let everyone know that she hoped "Donald would do nothing to screw losers," but she was disappointed that Melania "could perhaps try to be BETTER, possibly the best is the best." the best the best is the best. "

Chrissy's last tweet referred to Melania's slogan "Be Best". In response to her critics, the First Lady tweeted earlier this month: "I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative and question my work at @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good and productive in their own communities."

Chrissy's criticism of Melania comes after she herself sparked public anger with her tweets about ordering soup amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "This is not an advertisement, but if you're hiding at home, ordering Goldbelly's best food in America is the way to go right now!" she wrote in a now-deleted post on Sunday, March 15. "I am currently shipping Boston clam chowder for myself."

He added in another post, which has also been removed: "If you've ever eaten somewhere and dreamed of eating that food again, chances are they'll have it available for you to bring to your mouth and it's great fun to scroll through." .

Their social media posts were viewed by many as insensitive as well as inappropriate, as local governments across the country urged restaurants and bars to close in an effort to limit the spread of the Coronavirus, although many cities still allow people order at local restaurants. during certain moments

Defending his tweets, the wife of John Legend He replied: "It is JUST a soup. I can't make everyone happy, I really have tried. Why am I not allowed to do a boring and serious tweet about something that I enjoy and that others can also do?" She insisted that "I have no bad intentions and I don't know why people want to think that I mean hurt by everything I say. I really wish I could make everyone happy."