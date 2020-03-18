Chrissy Teigen defends Vanessa Hudgens amid backlash to coronavirus comments

WENN

The star of & # 39; High School Musical & # 39; He issued an apology after his comment sparked criticism, saying: & # 39; This has been a great wake-up call on the importance of my words, now more than ever & # 39 ;.

Chrissy Teigen he is eager for people to go from the "silly comment" Vanessa Hudgens made about the coronavirus.

The "Gentleman before christmas"The headlines came to light on Monday (March 16, 20) when he claimed that it was" inevitable "that people die as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vanessa later returned to Instagram to apologize for the comment, which she said was "taken out of context," and Chrissy told people not to comment against the actress.

"Sometimes people, especially famous ones, are going to say really stupid things and you are too. And they, and you, are going to learn from that and we hope their story says they are fine. It's fine," Chrissy tweeted. "And at the same time, wow, they really had silly shit at the moment. But you haven't ruined their lives."

"It is not about me this time. But it will be one day, or it will be you. But yes, today is Vanessa hahaha. And no, life is rarely ruined for anyone. But you are doing your best. Just for."

After her Instagram apology, Vanessa also shared a more formal apology on her Twitter page, which said: "I realize that my words were insensitive and not appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in. This moment. This has been a great wake-up call about the meaning of my words, now more than ever. "