Chrissy Teigen defends Vanessa Hudgens after coronavirus comments

Chrissy Teigen is waiting Vanessa Hudgens.

After the High school musical The student was criticized for her comments about coronavirus, the author of the cookbook turned to Twitter to defend her.

"Sometimes people, especially famous people, are going to say really stupid things and you are too," he tweeted Tuesday. "And they, and you, will learn from that and hopefully their story says they're good. Okay. And at the same time, wow, they really had a silly moment. But you don't have (to) ruin their lives."

Although he pointed out "this time it is not about me,quot;, he affirmed "it will be someday, or it will be you,quot;.

"But yeah, today is Vanessa hahaha," he tweeted, and then added, "and no, life is rarely ruined for anyone. But you're doing your best. Just stop."

One follower said that "people should (be) more careful,quot; and "think about the impact their words can have." The follower later noted that "it's easy to say the words are out of context when you get a backlash," and wondered if Hudgens would have apologized if he hadn't received such public criticism.

"Totally!" Teigen tweeted in response. "But we all have stupid moments and some people (like me) have a lot of passion and things don't turn out the way we want. Honestly, I've improved a lot by taking the time and thinking before writing / speaking."