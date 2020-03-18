Chrissy Teigen defends Vanessa Hudgens after coronavirus comments

Chrissy Teigen is waiting Vanessa Hudgens.
After the High school musical The student was criticized for her comments about coronavirus, the author of the cookbook turned to Twitter to defend her.
"Sometimes people, especially famous people, are going to say really stupid things and you are too," he tweeted Tuesday. "And they, and you, will learn from that and hopefully their story says they're good. Okay. And at the same time, wow, they really had a silly moment. But you don't have (to) ruin their lives."
Although he pointed out "this time it is not about me,quot;, he affirmed "it will be someday, or it will be you,quot;.
"But yeah, today is Vanessa hahaha," he tweeted, and then added, "and no, life is rarely ruined for anyone. But you're doing your best. Just stop."
One follower said that "people should (be) more careful,quot; and "think about the impact their words can have." The follower later noted that "it's easy to say the words are out of context when you get a backlash," and wondered if Hudgens would have apologized if he hadn't received such public criticism.
"Totally!" Teigen tweeted in response. "But we all have stupid moments and some people (like me) have a lot of passion and things don't turn out the way we want. Honestly, I've improved a lot by taking the time and thinking before writing / speaking."
Then she acknowledged that Hudgens "said something really silly,quot; and that "it sucks and she surely feels terrible." However, she said "the knives must go."
"I'm getting a lot & # 39; but Chrissy! & # 39;" he continued. "No! No but! Stop stabbing! Be better, this is a strange and strange world."
While Teigen agreed with a follower that the comments were "really callous," he also suggested that Hudgens will learn from this experience.
"Definitely agree that it was," the Lip sync battle host wrote via social network. "But we've all said callous s – t. Or maybe I'm the only other one? But I promise promising promise that I learned and she's learning now and that's all you can ask for."
Then he added: "& # 39; Apologize how you want me to & # 39 ;, it is not like that. Only personally, in your heart and on your remote control, cancel them if you are really angry. Write them over and over again, the attack can go crazy, insane person and an unstable person to … worse. "
In addition, Teigen explained that "children and online torture,quot; have made her a "much more empathetic person."
"May you never be at the end of everyone hating you," he continued.
Then he informed his followers that "they will not convince me not to forgive people's mistakes."
"It clears me up and makes me happy and I'm going to be happy," he tweeted. "You want to be angry online all day, go for it."
Hudgens made the coronavirus comments during a recent live Instagram chat with fans.
"… Until July it sounds like a lot of bulls – t. Sorry, but as if it were a virus," he said at the time. "I get it. I respect it. But at the same time, even if everyone understands it, yes, people are going to die, which is terrible but inevitable. I don't know. Maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now."
After the backlash, the actress returned to the social network to respond to criticism.
"I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context," said the 31-year-old celebrity. "Um, it's a crazy moment. It's a crazy moment, crazy. And I'm home locked up and that's what I hope you guys are doing, too. In full quarantine and staying safe and sound. I don't take this situation lightly by any medium ".
He also issued an apology via Twitter.
"Hi guys. I am so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who viewed the clip from my Instagram Live yesterday," Hudgens wrote in a shared note. "I realize that my words were insensitive and not appropriate for the situation in which our country and the world are at the moment. This has been a great call (of attention) on the importance that my words have, now more than ever. I'm shipping Safe wants everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time. "
