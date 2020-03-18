Chrissy Teigen criticizes Melania Trump as "Wife-Bot,quot; on Twitter

Fans of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend know that the former loves to speak ill of the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, as well as the President of the United States. Page Six recently picked up a tweet in which Teigen hit FLOTUS, calling her a "bot-wife,quot;.

Teigen was reportedly enraged by the fact that Melania decided to promote a White House tennis pavilion on Twitter in early March. On Tuesday, Teigen took to his Twitter to point out that normal people were doing positive things in his community amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however Melania has been promoting a "tennis gazebo."

You can check the Sports Illustrated student's tweet below:

Has melania even thought of doing something with her to be the best shit these days? I see amazing people on my timeline all day doing everything I can to make people happy and this robot wife is working on whatever a tennis gazebo is – christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020

Her tweets didn't stop there either. Chrissy Teigen went on to call Trump a "loser who does nothing."

I hope Donald is a cowardly loser doing nothing, but maybe he could try uhhh BE BETTER possibly the best is the best the best is the best. – christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020

Ironically, on Tuesday, Teigen was drinking rosé wine while she made dinner. She posted her session on Twitter and admitted that she was incredibly intoxicated and that her "Skype therapy session,quot; was about to begin. His tweets about FLEET were not all well received.

While many people online praised his outrageous comments, some people thought he was a bit out of line and should probably avoid drinking for the foreseeable future. As one person sarcastically put it, "Keep applying alcohol."

Earlier this week, Melania Trump released several tweets in which she addressed the coronavirus pandemic, offering support to those working in the health care industry.

On Monday, Melania said on her Twitter account that she was grateful for all the health workers in the United States who are putting their health and safety at risk to help others.

On March 10, Melania also delivered a speech at the National Parent Teacher Association conference, encouraging teachers and parents to prepare children for the amount of hate and vitriol that affects people online. Regardless of politics, Melania has received her share of hatred from the media and social media users.



