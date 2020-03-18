Chrissy Teigen accused of failed plastic surgery after hitting & # 39; Wifebot & # 39; Melania Trump

WENN / FayesVision / Instar

Supporters of President Trump applaud the model / cookbook author after she criticized the First Lady for her minimal contribution amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Chrissy Teigen is under attack by apparent supporters of Donald trump after criticizing the president's wife, Melania Trump. Jumping to the First Lady's defense, people shot the 34-year-old woman, saying she had nothing to brag about except her plastic surgery.

"What are you doing? More plastic surgery?" one person wrote under Chrissy's tweet. "Your mouth needs to be washed. Your attitude is as ugly as your face … Melanie won't even respond to people like you. There's no class!"

Another hit Chrissy and her husband John Legend, who is also a notorious anti-Trump, "You and your husband must go now. What have you done for humanity? And no, your strange plastic surgery doesn't count. Great scientific experiment, but not an achievement."

"Oooof! One of these people had too much plastic surgery … and she's not the robot wife," wrote someone alongside an article from Chrissy's comments about Melania who put their photos next to each other. Another commented, "You sound drunk. What happened to your lips? Was there surgery that went wrong?"

Chrissy previously called Melania for her minimal contribution amid the coronavirus outbreak. In an expletive tirade posted on Twitter on Tuesday, March 17, she wrote: "Has melania even thought of doing something with her to be the best right now? I see some amazing people in my timeline. Day doing everything possible to make people happy and this robot wife is working on whatever the f ** ka tennis gazebo is. "

Suggesting that what mattered to Melania was only the decoration of the White House, the "Lip sync battleco-host added, "EVERYTHING I have seen this bot do is gently touch Christmas decorations in one layer and peer into one layer and caress statues in a different layer and then change its cloak into a rude jacket **. Fuck you."

He also said, "I hope Donald doesn't do anything to lose the losers, but maybe he could try uhhh BE BETTER, possibly the best is the best, the best, the best." Her last tweet was about Melania's slogan "Be Best".

Chrissy not only hit Trump's wife, but also hit her daughter Ivanka Trump. The cookbook author responded to the tweet from Trump's top adviser suggesting an indoor camp as a fun activity to do with a family during the self-quarantine period.

"Stay home with the kids today? Plan the living room camp!" The 38-year-old businesswoman wrote along with a photo of herself and her children inside a makeshift store. "Throw a sheet over brooms taped up. Plan a menu and & # 39; pack & # 39; sandwiches, salads (S & # 39; mores optional Wink of the face with the tongue). A fun activity that also unites to the family for a meal! "

Chrissy Teigen punches Ivanka Trump.

Commenting on the post, Chrissy sarcastically wrote, "After quoting sandwiches in quotes, can we do Covid testing?" He also corrected Ivanka, who said she used "taped brooms" to make the makeshift tent, while actually being "a coat rack" in the picture.