China's movie theaters may reopen by month-end: Coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML7485a42451d041a3f09a6e8b6eec27fa11% %MINIFYHTML7485a42451d041a3f09a6e8b6eec27fa12%

We are hearing from sources in the US industry. As well as those in the PRC arena, that the China Film Group offices in Shanghai and the China Film Bureau are reopening, a sign that the country's exhibition is on the way to Una gradual recovery after being closed since the Lunar New Year due to the coronavirus outbreak. It's a respite that has cost the Chinese box office at least $ 2 billion or more.

Rex / Shutterstock



"They are beginning to design a plan for the reopening of cinema in China," Imax CEO Richard Gelfond told Deadline today about the news of the reopening of the China Film Group, "They are beginning to evaluate what films are available, in what time periods and how they want to manage the reopening. "

%MINIFYHTML7485a42451d041a3f09a6e8b6eec27fa13% %MINIFYHTML7485a42451d041a3f09a6e8b6eec27fa14% %MINIFYHTML7485a42451d041a3f09a6e8b6eec27fa15% %MINIFYHTML7485a42451d041a3f09a6e8b6eec27fa16% Related story The nightly YouTube episodes of & # 39; Tonight Show & # 39; will air on NBC replays as the night adjusts to the closure of the coronavirus

China Film Group, in addition to producing and co-financing local PRC films, is involved in the elimination of titles, dating films and KDMs, the actual discs that play movies in theaters.

Shutterstock



The news of the reopening of the China Film Group comes as coronavirus cases are near zero in China and the hospitals housing the infected are now closing. Not only have companies, like Imax in Shanghai, seen their employees return to work in recent weeks and on rotating shifts that meet local government safety guidelines, but some tourist attractions have also recently opened their doors, it's say, according to local media. The Shanghai Ocean Aquarium is now fully operational, albeit with a visitor capacity of less than 50%. In Hubei province, there were no new suspected cases of coronavirus for two consecutive days, the health commission said on Wednesday, according to Xinhua.

However, as China reopens, it will not be with a great product, nor will it immediately stimulate the same huge box office results that we have become accustomed to for the country. It's going to take a little patience and time, and it's a potential lesson that home show can learn from every time they choose to reopen along the way. Essentially in late March, we were able to see Chinese theaters "digging our fingers" in areas where there has been no coronavirus outbreak. The hope is that by May 1, the exhibition infrastructure of the People's Republic of China will be at its peak again, that is, if there are no medical setbacks.

A recent Maoyan poll said 68% of respondents cited going to theaters as their best option for entertainment once the epidemic ends, while 30% said they would return to theaters as soon as they reopen, often by the 33% who said they would wait. by the official announcement that COVID-19 is fully contained. Another 29% said they would "wait a while" after the official announcement before returning to theaters. Staggered seats and rows will be the new norm for a while until China adjusts.

"The wandering land"

Beijing culture



China's theatrical reopening will come in waves, the first will be the re-release of older local catalog titles, meaning Monster Hunt, Wolf Warrior 2, The Wandering Earth and animated feature Ne Zha. We understand that Chinese exhibitors will keep 100% of the box office on those relaunches. Apparently there is a deal in the wings with the U.S. Studios for catalog titles like Avengers films, Interstellar, start, etc., but that is still being resolved. Typically, top studios get 25% to 27% of the Chinese box office for their newest titles.

The second wave of titles will take place in the middle or end of April and will be the photos of the USA. USA That they have already been deleted and are awaiting publication, that is. 1917, Dolittle, Ford v. Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Bad Boys for Life Y Sonic the Hedgehog as well as new Chinese local tariffs like Detective Chinatown 3.

"Mulan"

Disney



It has not yet been determined which movies will be released during the May 1 spring break. American sources do not predict Disney sources Mulan get an early jump in the PRC before the US USA at least in a matter of weeks. Rather, some say it is best to keep China's liberation on the highly anticipated store pole, starring local Chinese star Liu Yifei, close to the national one; The worst risk scenario is that gross income underperforms on the continent. Regarding when the new US event titles will be played. USA In China, no one knows if it is May 1 or June. However, with China Film Group reopened, we will find out soon.

Regarding when US movie theaters reopen. In the US, sources assume we will have a better idea in three weeks after seeing how serious the post-test outbreak and quarantine are almost across the country. AMC announced that its stores are closed for six to 12 weeks, while for other chains, it is a wait and see plan.

Although the exhibition actions of EE. USA They have been affected due to their announced closings due to security concerns, Imax will be able to weather the storm and in Asia it is doing quite well.

Yang jin – Imaginechina



"We have virtually no debt and $ 100 million in cash, we can operate for years with theaters closed and it would not jeopardize our financial stability," Gelfond tells Deadline, "While it is sad for the entire industry, we can overcome this." . "Meanwhile, at the Hong Kong exchange, Imax's market cap is worth significantly more than its $ 441.8M market cap in the United States. When theaters in China come back online, it will provide some juice for the large format exhibitor, while other auditoriums in the world will be inactive, Imax derives approximately a third of its revenue from China, where they are installed in 750 of the nation's 70,000 screens.

Imax currently has 197 of its 1,529 commercial theaters open globally amid the COVID-19 pandemic: 19 domestic, 78 in Asia / Pacific, 72 in Europe / Middle East / Africa, and 28 in Latin America.

Regarding how much the US recovers. USA And China in its respective box offices, Gelfond points out factors such as the degree to which the public feels safe and if there is a vaccine for COVID-19.

Gelfond says: “When you look at other crashes that occurred, be it World War II or September 11 or the accident, people go back to the movies sooner than you think. In Hong Kong, after the SARS epidemic hit them, the second half of the box office of the year rose 18%. I am not predicting that, but when you are in the middle of an emergency situation, it is very difficult to predict what happens on the other side. I am not a negative person. The box office may recover quite well. "