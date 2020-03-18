China to Expel More American Journalists After United States Curbs Its Media | USA News

China has said it will revoke the credentials of journalists in three American newspapers after the United States imposed restrictions on Chinese citizens working on its state media in the United States.

Beijing requires that American journalists working for the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post, whose credentials expire before the end of 2020, return their press cards within 10 days, according to a statement.

It was not immediately clear how many journalists would be affected.

Beijing on Tuesday He said that journalists will also not be allowed to continue working in the semi-autonomous territories of Hong Kong or Macao.

The Chinese move follows the decision of the United States to designate five Chinese media outlets as overseas missions, and restricted the number of Chinese citizens who could work for them.

Beijing said the steps were necessary and reciprocal countermeasures in response to what it called an unreasonable oppression by the Chinese media in the United States.

"The expulsion of Chinese journalists from the United States was further proof of political oppression," Hua Chunying, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, tweeted Tuesday. "For too long, Chinese journalists have been treated unfairly under the discriminatory policies of the United States."

Amnesty International said the move is likely to further hamper access to information at a crucial time in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This latest escalation of the dispute between Beijing and Washington threatens to severely undermine the flow of accurate and independent information from China," said Joshua Rosenzweig, head of Amnesty's Chinese team. "At a time when the world needs to work together to combat the devastation caused by the virus, the expulsion of these journalists could have serious consequences for public health."

Designation as foreign missions

The United States announced earlier this month that the five state-controlled Chinese media outlets would be restricted to 100 visas, a de facto expulsion of about a third of its Chinese personnel. He cited the increasingly harsh surveillance, harassment, and intimidation of American journalists and other foreign journalists working in China.

The Chinese media, which employs about 160 Chinese citizens in the US The US includes the official Xinhua News Agency and China Global Television Network (CGTN), the international operation of the state-owned CCTV network.

In February, China expelled three reporters from the Wall Street Journal for the newspaper's coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Beijing on Tuesday to reconsider the measure.

"I regret China's decision today to further exclude the world's ability to conduct free press operations that, frankly, would be really good for the Chinese people in these incredibly challenging world times, where more information and more transparency are what that will save lives. " Pompeo told reporters.

"This is unfortunate," said Pompeo. "I hope they reconsider."