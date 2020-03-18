China says it found flu medicine that can treat coronavirus – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLf5d65965922571ad9a41bf51676574b511% %MINIFYHTMLf5d65965922571ad9a41bf51676574b512%

The Japanese flu medication favipiravir shows promise in treating the symptoms of coronavirus infection and shortens the time the virus remains active in an infected person.

Reports from China suggest the drug is safe and effective, improves patients' lung condition, and helps them clear the virus from their bodies.

Japanese health officials are taking a more measured approach, noting that the drug is not as effective in severe cases.

The race is on to find a safe and effective treatment to help combat the spread of the new coronavirus. New cases of COVID-19 are emerging around the world, and while the elderly and people with underlying health problems are the most vulnerable, none of us can afford to take this situation lightly.

Now, a flu medicine from Japan can be a good option to slow the spread of the virus by shortening the time people stay infected. Doctors in China say the drug, called favipiravir (brand Avigan), is effective in treating coronavirus infections and dramatically shortens the time a person is sick.

How The Guardian Reports, news from Japan suggesting that the drug's effectiveness is based on statements by Zhang Zhang of China's Ministry of Science and Technology. Xinmin told reporters that clinical trials in some of China's most affected areas, including Wuhan, included 340 patients and produced promising results.

Zhang told reporters that the drug "has a high degree of safety and is clearly effective in treatment." The test results showed that the drug can help a person recover from a COVID-19 infection in an average of four days, compared to others who took 11 days to produce negative results after not receiving treatment.

The Chinese official also noted that the drug appears to improve lung function in people with the virus. X-ray scans showed lung improvements of about 30% in those treated with the drug, compared to those who received no treatment.

This all sounds pretty incredible, but officials in Japan were quick to counter China's claims and offered a slightly less optimistic view of the drug's utility. Japanese health officials said the drug was indeed effective in some cases, but was less helpful in patients whose infections had already become severe.

Favipiravir is an approved treatment for the flu, but it is not approved to treat COVID-19. At this early stage, nothing is officially approved to treat the virus, but if the drug is helpful to even a fraction of people who get the virus, it could help flatten the curve and reduce the overall impact of the pandemic.

It's worth noting here that the company that developed the drug, Fujifilm Toyama Chemical, has yet to evaluate all of this. The company is certainly not drawing conclusions based on these reports, so it will be interesting to see if favipiravir becomes a weapon for doctors to combat the spread of the virus.

Image Source: MOURAD BALTI TOUATI / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock