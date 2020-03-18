China reprimands the United States after saying it will expel American journalists

HONG KONG – China adopted a combative stance on Wednesday, accusing the United States of starting a diplomatic war that led it to expel almost all American journalists from three newspapers.

In articles and comments by China's propaganda bodies, as well as in the comments of a senior spokeswoman, Beijing indicated that it would not back down, accusing the United States of starting the dispute. The state media comment also focused on reports by the three media, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, which the government has often accused of being unfair.

"We reject the ideological bias against China, we reject the false news made in the name of press freedom, we reject the violations of ethics in journalism,quot; Hua Chunying tweeted, spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

An article in The Global Times, a strident-nationalist tabloid controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, criticized the New York Times' coverage of the coronavirus outbreak, anti-government protests that lasted months in Hong Kong, and the imprisonment of ethnic minority Muslims in the Chinese authorities for a long time. Western Xinjiang. The newspaper's coverage of the epidemic, according to the article, was "aimed at attacking China's political system and discrediting China's efforts,quot; to contain the virus.