China reprimands the United States after saying it will expel American journalists

HONG KONG – China adopted a combative stance on Wednesday, accusing the United States of starting a diplomatic war that led it to expel almost all American journalists from three newspapers.
In articles and comments by China's propaganda bodies, as well as in the comments of a senior spokeswoman, Beijing indicated that it would not back down, accusing the United States of starting the dispute. The state media comment also focused on reports by the three media, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, which the government has often accused of being unfair.
"We reject the ideological bias against China, we reject the false news made in the name of press freedom, we reject the violations of ethics in journalism,quot; Hua Chunying tweeted, spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
An article in The Global Times, a strident-nationalist tabloid controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, criticized the New York Times' coverage of the coronavirus outbreak, anti-government protests that lasted months in Hong Kong, and the imprisonment of ethnic minority Muslims in the Chinese authorities for a long time. Western Xinjiang. The newspaper's coverage of the epidemic, according to the article, was "aimed at attacking China's political system and discrediting China's efforts,quot; to contain the virus.
He said reports from the Times and other media about Government policies in the Xinjiang region had "tainted and attacked China without foundation."
Under China's leadership, Xi Jinping, the media has become increasingly tight and foreign journalists have been punished with the denial of visas. In recent weeks, as the coronavirus spread through China, the government cracked down on domestic and foreign reports, silencing medical professionals and censoring and deleting online reports and comments that have challenged the official narrative.
China said on Tuesday it would require all American journalists from the three newspapers whose credentials expire at the end of the year to turn in their press cards within 10 days. He said they would not be allowed to continue working as journalists in China.
In an unusual move, its announcement said that Americans were also prohibited from working as journalists in Macao or Hong Kong, two semi-autonomous Chinese territories that have traditionally had greater protections for press freedom than the mainland. It was not immediately clear how Beijing would enforce this.
China also said it was demanding that the three outlets as well as Time magazine and Voice of America disclose details of their personnel, assets and operations in China.
The move would affect at least 13 American journalists, but the number could be higher, the China Foreign Correspondents Club of China said in a statement on Wednesday.
The organization said the expulsion "diminishes us in number and in spirit, but not in our commitment to vigorously cover China." There are no winners in the use of journalists as diplomatic pawns by the world's two pre-eminent economic powers. "
The media condemned the Chinese government's decision. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the expulsions "unfortunate,quot; and said he expected China to reconsider.
Beijing has said the move was in retaliation for the Trump administration. The decision to limit the number of Chinese citizens from five state-controlled Chinese media outlets who can work in the United States to 100, forcing the expulsion of about 60.
The Global Times echoed this in an editorial Wednesday that accused Washington of starting the fight for tattoos. "As Chinese media, we regret that the conflict between China and the United States has escalated due to political differences," adding that both Chinese and American journalists were "implicated in political friction between China and the United States."
The measures against the US media follow the expulsion of three Journal reporters on the headline last month, "China is the real sick man from Asia," in an opinion column on the country's coronavirus response efforts.
In recent days, the People's Daily, a spokesman for the Communist Party, and China Daily, a state newspaper, published messages that widely circulated on China's Twitter-like forum, Weibo, targeting the Times for what they called. "double standards,quot; in his tweets about the blockade imposed in China and Italy to stop the spread of the virus.
The Foreign Ministry left several questions unanswered in its statement Tuesday, including how and whether the Hong Kong government would take further steps to enforce the expulsion from Beijing. Hong Kong operates under a political formula known as "one country, two systems,quot;, which promises the Chinese territory a high degree of autonomy, which includes independent courts, free media and extensive protections for civil liberties.
Many world news organizations use Hong Kong as the headquarters of the Asia region. Under the Basic Law, the mini-constitution of Hong Kong, the region has jurisdiction over immigration matters. If Hong Kong refused to allow journalists to work in the city, some critics would see it as the latest sign of erosion of freedoms in the territory.
"Whichever way Beijing decides to proceed, it will be a blow to the,quot; one country, two systems "formula," said Jason Y. Ng, a prominent writer and lawyer in Hong Kong. "So let's hope that this hastily crafted statement is more of a political stance than a genuine policy and that the Foreign Office has no intention of actually implementing it in Hong Kong."
%MINIFYHTML0816acc46a1cf9f3315d91eb371410f613%