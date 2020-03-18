Chilean protesters take to the streets amid the coronavirus outbreak | Chile news

Antofagasta, Chile – Chilean President Sebastián Piñera declared a 90-day state of catastrophe on Wednesday to address the spread of COVID-19 in the country, which has 238 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

"In these times of crisis, the health of all Chileans is at risk," Piñera said Wednesday.

The measure, which will take effect at midnight, is "preparing ourselves to adequately face the steps to be followed during this pandemic," he said.

Pinera did not detail specific measures to implement under the disaster state, saying its primary purpose was to protect and facilitate medical care, supplies, transportation, and quarantine. The armed forces will be able to collaborate with health officials, he said.

By law, a state of catastrophe puts the armed forces in charge of public order and security and allows military control of the movement of people and goods. Military officials may issue direct instructions to public employees and local governments and establish measures deemed necessary to maintain public order, including curfews.

María Soledad Guerra celebrated the news and hopes that the government will go further and install and apply a total blockade to keep people inside. The more people continue to circulate and congregate, the greater the risk to their lives.

Guerra's husband and children do not approach her when they return home. They take off their shoes and clothes, take showers and change. Anything that has been touched along the way is immediately disinfected. Then they come to greet her.

"I have lived my whole life like this," he told Al Jazeera. "This is nothing new for people like me."

View of Plaza Italia, the center of Chile's five-month protests against the government of Chilean President Sebastián Piñera, in Santiago, Chile (Claudio Reyes / AFP)

Guerra has primary ciliary dyskinesia, a rare genetic condition that primarily affects the respiratory tract. Now 44, he spent much of his childhood in hospital and has since had to return many times.

Any infection or illness can endanger the lives of Guerra and others at high risk for various age or medical conditions. Guerra is usually quarantined at home from April to August during the worst flu season, but it started earlier this year due to the coronavirus. She is somewhat bored and very concerned because some people do not take precautions.

"I think people lack consciousness," he said. "They feel healthy, so they think it's okay, but their actions could kill me."

Guerra believes part of the problem is that many people have no faith in anything the government says or does right now. A political crisis has rocked the country for months, and Pinera's approval rating has been hovering around 13 percent.

Mistrust with the government

The catastrophe state announcement on Wednesday coincided with the fifth anniversary of massive nationwide protests against structural inequality. Protests by high school students in October sparked months of protests over systemic change, including overhauling education, health and pension systems.

Police crackdown on protests has resulted in thousands of arrests and injuries. More than 30 people died in connection with the crisis, and four murders were attributed to members of the military during an initial nine-day state of emergency.

Ten days ago, more than a million women took to the streets for International Women's Day protests and feminist strike actions. But after confirmed cases of COVID-19 began to increase, demonstrations of noise from pots and pans at night have now returned as an alternative to in-person protests.

Mall workers protest with a banner that says, "We are an unnecessary source of infection, go home,quot; as a customer tries to access a store during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santiago, Chile ( Pablo Sanhueza / Reuters)

Nearly two-thirds of Chileans do not believe the government's response to the coronavirus was timely or adequate, according to a survey conducted Monday, but another leadership has emerged. The authorities that the public trusts the most to handle the situation are mayors, with 75 percent support, followed by the National Association of Doctors.

Several mayors, most of them from political parties belonging to the ruling Pinera alliance, have come under the spotlight, enacting local restrictions before and beyond the national government, which has rejected attempts to close shopping malls.

The National Association of Doctors has been calling for more drastic measures for days to enforce social distancing, meeting and advising the government, mayors, and political parties across the ideological spectrum. Its leaders frequently inform the public about the situation, preventive measures and recommendations, refuting skepticism and calling for unity.

As a professional body that documented and condemned human rights violations and injuries amid repression of protests, the National Association of Doctors has legitimacy among many sectors and protesters inclined to distrust the information and intentions of the government.

"Those are the people with authority in Chile," Guerra said of the association's president and leadership.

& # 39; Collective consciousness & # 39;

Social movements have halted protests for now to focus on the health crisis and join the recommendations of the National Association of Doctors and other professionals. Some underscore the importance of widespread protesters' demands, including free universal health care.

For Barbara Astudillo, a feminist environmental activist in the drought-stricken province of Petorca, north of Santiago, the key issue has always been water, and even more so now that frequent handwashing is key to limiting the spread of coronavirus.

"The status of the catastrophe measure allows the deployment of the armed forces," Astudillo told Al Jazeera.

"But I am still waiting for (the government) to guarantee access to water," he said.

We live without water and now a pandemic. Dealing with both battles is difficult. Barbara Astudillo, activist

Water was privatized in Chile during the 1973-1990 military dictatorship. In Petorca, avocado plantations are well watered, but Astudillo and many residents only have access to limited rations of water for domestic consumption. The cows, goats, and sheep that provide livelihood for many have been dying.

"We live without water and now a pandemic," said Astudillo. "Dealing with both battles is difficult."

As is the case with many protesters and social movements, Astudillo and other organizers in Petorca are using their organizational capacity for public health awareness and community support.

"We are living under a model that attacks us in a thousand ways," Astudillo said. "We have to create collective awareness to take care of each other."