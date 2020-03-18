Children come to the aid of women at Icy Brooklyn Park Pond – Up News Info

BROOKLYN PARK, Minnesota (AP) – First responders and others praise two children who came to the aid of a woman who broke the ice in a pond near her home in Brooklyn Park.

Sheree Risvold was chasing her 5-year-old son Jameson last Sunday. Jameson, who has autism, was watching Emerson Olson, 14, and his brother Everett, 11, play basketball at Brook Oaks Park when he ran out to the nearby pond.

Risvold tells the Star Tribune that he broke the ice after following Jameson to the pond. The boy's brothers ran to the brothers for help.

Emerson calmly dialed 911 first and then Risvold's husband as Emerson held Jameson. The first responders quickly arrived and rescued Risvold.

