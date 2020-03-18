Childcare agencies in limbo about the coronavirus – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – As people stay home to avoid their chances of being exposed to the coronavirus, child care centers are being affected.

But on Tuesday, classrooms are silenced as fear of the coronavirus keeps parents and children home.

"A lot of beautiful little ones should be running. Laughing, playing, talking, ”said Zina Davis, executive director of Children of the Rising Sun. "Unfortunately for my childcare, it was a parent's decision, but there are other providers that had to shut down umm just because they don't know what to do."

Although the state does not require the closure of child care centers, administrators say low enrollment is causing them to temporarily suspend programs.

Davis says COVID-19 tremendously stopped attending by forcing her to close the doors and believes the closure could take weeks.

"I think it is going to be very challenging and then the fact that we are a business. We have staff who know it is out and we do not know where the payment will come from. So we hope that the state will take a step forward, the government will take a step We hope our child care and development comes with some support where we can still bill for absences, "Davis said.

CW50 contacted Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office to find out if any emergency funding would be provided for early childhood education services. We are still waiting for a response.

