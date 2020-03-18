Chief Keef was reportedly released from custody after being handcuffed in Mexico.

Chicago rapper Chief Keef was reportedly released from police custody after he was seen handcuffed in Mexico.

XXL announced the news confirming that he was released, but the details surrounding his arrest and subsequent detention in federal custody have not been released to the public.

The rapper was last seen handcuffed and detained in Mexico, reportedly since then has been released from federal custody, according to XXL.

Fans raised the alarm after Keef artist Tadoe posted a video of Keef's Instagram story handcuffed and carried by Border Customs Patrol agents.

These days Keef seems to keep a fairly low profile. Silently releasing music and staying off blogging since her very high-profile fight with imprisoned rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. During the fight, Tekashi traveled to Chicago and posted clips of himself moving around town without being touched.

Soon after, Keef and his team visited New York, but left after a Tekashi 6ix9ine associate shot him.