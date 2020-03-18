Cheveley Park Stud happy as jumpers continue to excel | Racing News

The Cheveley Park Stud team has reflected on another successful Cheltenham Festival after enjoying a double at the exhibition meeting for the second year in a row.

Top owners have been seen claiming victory in some of the biggest Flat races since the early 1990s, with greats like Medicean, Pivotal and Russian Rhythm among those who have worn the colors red, white and blue easily identifiable.

The stud branched out into the National Hunt Stadium, and had an immediate impact on the sport's biggest stage, with Envoi Allen landing the Champion Bumper and A Plus Tard in the company of disabled five-man runners over the four-day Festival of the last year. .

Another small but select team of four runners owned by Cheveley Park lined up in the Cotswolds last week, and managing director Chris Richardson hailed two winners and two finalists as an excellent return.

He said, "It was a special couple of days, and it was great for Ms. Thompson (owner of Cheveley Park) that she was there to see it.

"We were very lucky to have two winners there last year, and having two others last week was fantastic."

"People try really hard to have riders at Cheltenham, so for us having 18 National Hunt horses in training and having four winners in two years is really ridiculous."

"All credit goes to the horses and the trainers and their staff for preparing them so well."

Envoi Allen was widely regarded as one of this year's Festival bankers at Ballymore Novices & # 39; Hurdle, and confirmed his status as the budding superstar of the sport by extending his undefeated record to eight with an authoritative display.

Whether you're heading to the Champion Hurdle route next season, or following a race through the fences, it's a decision for another day.

"Obviously we were delighted with him," said Richardson.

"Actually, I didn't think he was going as easily as he was in his previous races, but in the end he went to bed pretty fast, he's a great horse."

"I think the plan would be to go to Punchestown if it's on, but who knows where we'll be by then with the coronavirus situation?

"He is only six years old, and we will talk about next season over the summer. I hope everyone has a lot to look forward to."

Envoi Allen was the first of two winners on the second day of the Festival for Cheveley Park, with Ferny Hollow finishing off with a flourish to claim top honors at the Champion Bumper, and defeating his best stable partner Willie Mullins Appreciate It.

Richardson said: "That was another great race, and oddly enough, he actually has a higher rating than Envoi Allen after winning the same race last season."

"He (Ferny Hollow) doesn't have the same mindset as Envoi Allen, but he showed his class and claimed to win in the end."

"Let's hope he is an exciting rookie runner next season."

The other two Cheveley Park riders were Allaho, third in an RSA Chase that will live long in memory after Champ's extraordinary late thrust, and A Plus Tard, who held the same final position as a favorite for the Ryanair Chase.

Richardson added: "Allaho ran respectably. He's just a little excited, so we might be thinking of going back on the trip. I think that's something that's definitely open for review.

"A Plus Tard just wasn't in his game, for some reason. Again, he wasn't in disgrace, but Henry (of Bromhead) was very disappointed afterward, and Rachael (Blackmore) said he was never doing so well in his previous runs and simply I didn't feel in top shape.

"Nothing came to light, so we will move on. Again, if any of these horses will be able to run in Punchestown, we will have to wait and see."