Check out Shaquille O & # 39; Neal Pop Up on The Funny Dance Show!

Tonight's episode of The Funny Dance Show gets a surprise appearance of nothing less than Shaquille O & # 39; Neal!

While the real Shaq does not go on stage, the actors Hana Mae Lee Y Parvesh Cheena dance alongside an oversized cutout of the NBA legend on stilts. The combination really doesn't make sense until you consider the song they're putting on: "Love Shack,quot; by B-52 & # 39; s.

%MINIFYHTML337e9986733bd1aee4b1bae050747dba13% %MINIFYHTML337e9986733bd1aee4b1bae050747dba14%

Dressed in purple and gold jerseys in a nod to Shaq's tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, the duo literally dances circles around the two undercover doubles that make up the fake basketball player. The choreographed number ends with Hana and Parvesh collapsing on the ground to the famous last line.