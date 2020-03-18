Check out Shaquille O & # 39; Neal Pop Up on The Funny Dance Show!

Tonight's episode of The Funny Dance Show gets a surprise appearance of nothing less than Shaquille O & # 39; Neal!
While the real Shaq does not go on stage, the actors Hana Mae Lee Y Parvesh Cheena dance alongside an oversized cutout of the NBA legend on stilts. The combination really doesn't make sense until you consider the song they're putting on: "Love Shack,quot; by B-52 & # 39; s.
Dressed in purple and gold jerseys in a nod to Shaq's tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, the duo literally dances circles around the two undercover doubles that make up the fake basketball player. The choreographed number ends with Hana and Parvesh collapsing on the ground to the famous last line.
"I don't know who it was, but I think he was the star of the 1996 movie Kazzam! "Parvesh jokes before listening to the judges.
The real& # 39; s Loni love I was particularly in love with acting.
"I like the way the two of you work together," he said. "What you showed is that you don't need a ton of accessories to work together and do something fun."
Loni also congratulated Parvesh himself, saying: "I love your face. You have joy!"
Your answer? "Dancing is fun!"
See more of Parvesh and Hana at the dance tonight.
Catch a new episode of The Funny Dance Show Wednesday at 10:30 p.m., only on E!
