Charlotte Lawrence says it will be "completely fine" despite having a positive result for the coronavirus

The singer of & # 39; Joke & # 39; s On You & # 39; He takes to his Instagram account to announce that he has been diagnosed with the new epidemic, as he urges people to "stay inside & # 39; if they feel sick or not.

Singer Charlotte Lawrence he assured fans that "he will be completely fine" after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 19-year-old star announced the diagnosis on her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 18, and told fans that her doctor told her "a couple of days ago" that she had COVID-19.

"I will be completely fine," he wrote. "But many of those who get it won't be if many people get sick too quickly. So I'm not the one asking for prayers, love, sweet messages. It's me who begs all of you to protect those who are least able to survive . virus."

Begging people to abide by the advice of health officials to practice social distancing during the pandemic, Charlotte continued her post to urge her fans to stay indoors.

"Stay inside. Please. If you feel sick or not, stay inside," he continued. "Think about your parents. Think about your grandparents. I love so many people who might have a hard time overcoming this. This is about someone else making your loved ones sick because they didn't listen, because they thought they knew better. Because they were selfish.

"We have the power to slow this down. So please isolate yourself. Stay slim. Stay informed. Stay vigilant and make others aware."

Concluding her message, Charlotte wrote: "And for heaven's sake, check quarantine or you're on my shit list."

The "Sleep Talking" singer is the last famous face to be diagnosed with the virus. Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson, Idris Elba Y Olga Kurylenko.