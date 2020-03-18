Chad Johnson's lawyer says domestic abuse trial is on hold for now due to coronavirus

Chad Johnson ran into trouble earlier this year due to his domestic abuse case that he later addressed on his social media account.

Page Six reported a few days ago that Mr. Johnson's case was postponed for just three days due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, his attorney argues that it could be postponed further.

During a conversation with the outlet, Action Lavictch, from Los Angeles, stated that it was logical for the government to prioritize other more important issues in the meantime. Avictch claimed that reading his client's charges would not help the nation achieve its goal of "flattening the curve,quot; in the spread of the coronavirus.

The action went on to say that infection rates would likely continue to rise as the days go by. As previously reported, the 32-year-old reality star was initially expected to be in court on March 17, Tuesday.

He faces not one but six misdemeanor charges for his fight with Annalize Mishler. A spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office, Mike Feuer, told the store Tuesday that the defendant would likely be prosecuted on Friday.

Chief Justice Kevin C. Brazile will close all nonessential operations at the nation's largest trial court for 3 days (March 17-19) and will extend the time and deadlines for filing cases under a emergency authorization from the President of the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/Tg6aMYEecv – Los Angeles Superior Court (@LASuperiorCourt) March 17, 2020

On Monday, the Los Angeles Superior Court dropped a tweet revealing that "non-essential,quot; court proceedings would be rescheduled for now. Meanwhile, legal professionals, such as judges and lawyers, pressured the government to close the courts, or at least reduce them to their minimum capacity.

Johnson was detained by authorities on February 24 after he allegedly had a minor physical confrontation with Mishler. Johnson then explained his actions on social media.

Three days after his arrest, Johnson shared a post on social media in which he explained, in his own words, what happened. He claimed he went to his house one night after a fight, and when he found out that he had downloaded a dating app and was furious, he threw down his phone.

He was charged with robbery for grabbing his phone and throwing it outside. Chad claims that he was also charged with a domestic disturbance due to the loud noise of the altercation.



